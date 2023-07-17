AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai’s All-New Santa Fe Boasts Bold New Design Optimized for Effortless Outdoor Lifestyles

PRNewswire July 18, 2023
  • The all-new midsize SUV’s exterior and interior display a radical transformation made possible by a lifestyle-based design typology that maximizes rear cargo capacity
  • The new concept connects city and nature in a seamless way offering ‘expansion of experiences’ in the everyday life
  • Robust exterior design with fine details makes a powerful statement; H-lights harmonize Santa Fe’s front and rear, creating a differentiated presence on the road
  • Large tailgate and spacious interior offer best-in-class terrace-like space that’s great for urban life and even better for the outdoors

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company today revealed its radically transformed all-new Santa Fe. The fifth-generation midsize SUV carries forward its signature nature-meets-city appeal while implementing major updates shaped by big data around the latest outdoor lifestyle trends. 

The all new SANTA FE

For Santa Fe’s first full model change since 2018, Hyundai Motor took an unconventional approach with a lifestyle-based design typology to maximize rear cargo capacity and better accommodate outdoor and urban activities. As a result, the powerful new model boasts a robust yet delicately detailed exterior design and spacious, versatile interior that flows from the openness of its enlarged tailgate, providing users with a terrace-like space whenever and wherever they need it.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”

The all-new Santa Fe’s boxy shape and distinctive silhouette are derived from its long wheelbase and wide tailgate area.

The front of the vehicle creates a sense of grandeur with its high hood, H-shaped headlamps and bold, sharp fenders. The H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif lower front design to enhance visual completeness. The H-shaped design elements reinterpret Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem. 

Seen from the side, the lengthened wheelbase accommodates a bold roofline, powerful volume around the fenders, sharply defined wheel arches, shortened front overhang and 21-inch wheels, all of which gives this SUV a robust, adventurous look.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

