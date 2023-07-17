Dusit Hotels and Resorts makes its Nepal debut with new city and mountain escapes infused with Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality

Thoughtfully crafted to provide extraordinary experiences for business and leisure travellers alike, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel and Dusit Princess Kathmandu boast elegant designs, great locations, and comprehensive facilities for dining, wellness, and ‘work-from anywhere.’

BANGKOK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is making its Nepal debut with the opening of Dusit Princess Kathmandu and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel, which will start welcoming guests on 17 and 24 July, respectively.

Designed to appeal to business and leisure travellers who appreciate comfort, value, and convenience, Dusit Princess Kathmandu is located in the heart of the capital’s vibrant Lazimpat neighbourhood, a short walk from Narayanhiti Palace Museum and just 18 minutes by car from Tribhuvan International Airport. Must-visit attractions such as Kathmandu Durbar Square and Swayambhunath Stupa, one of the oldest and most revered temple complexes in Nepal, are just a short drive away.

Thoughtfully designed to reflect local culture and architecture, the beautiful property offers an oasis of relaxation amidst the buzz of the city. Alongside 107 comfortable and well-appointed guest rooms ranging from 28 to 62 sq m, and a Presidential Suite set over 159 sq m, the new property boasts specialty Thai restaurant Soi; a Dusit Gourmet outlet featuring freshly baked pastries, artisanal sandwiches, and deli bites; and rooftop Kibu Sky Lounge with panoramic city views. The rooftop Blue bar also boasts the city’s highest infinity pool.

Reflecting Dusit’s group-wide focus on wellness, Dusit Princess Kathmandu will also soon open its Crest spa offering a wide range of Thai-inspired massage therapies and beauty treatments. A steam room, sauna, and fully equipped Crest Club with a gym are also available for guests seeking to pause, refresh, and reinvigorate in the utmost of comfort.

For business functions, weddings, and other special events, Dusit Princess Kathmandu offers a selection of versatile meeting spaces. Among them is the stunning rooftop venue, ‘Vista,’ featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic city views for up to 35 guests. The elegant Princess Ballroom is available to host larger gatherings of up to 250 attendees, while Lumbini 1 and Lumbini 2 are available for meetings and small groups of up to 35-40 guests. For various informal small gatherings, The Gallery provides an open space above the lobby. With a dedicated team of professionals ensuring personalised attention to every detail, the hotel promises an exceptional event experience.

Hot on the heels of the opening of Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel will open its doors in the Himalayan foothills between the Mahabharat range and Alpine highland ridge. This beautiful location is approximately one hour’s drive from Tribhuvan International Airport and 10 minutes from Namo Buddha, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Nepal.

Providing a tranquil escape amidst nature, the new property is the first luxury branded resort in Dhulikhel and is envisaged to become a must-visit wellness destination that contributes to the well-being of visitors and the community. From personalised butler service to customised wellness activities to exclusive dining experiences, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel has been crafted to deliver a bespoke experience for guests.

Alongside 54 spacious and elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites ranging from 47 sq m to 57 sq m, and 18 exclusive villas ranging from 124 sq m to 247 sq m, the resort features a wide range of facilities for business and leisure.

At the heart of the property is the exclusive Devarana Wellness. This tranquil space features a traditional Thai healing spa, fitness and movement centre, outdoor infinity pool and Jacuzzi, and dedicated spaces for mindful and energising activities such as Yoga and meditation. Making the most of the resort’s stunning location, guests can also arrange multi-day retreats and wellness programmes supported by invigorating activities such as bike riding and hiking to local villages Phulbari and Panchkhal, where they can immerse themselves in the area’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Encompassed by a community-managed forest and paddy fields, the resort is sanctuary to over 80 rare and exotic species of birds, providing unique opportunities to engage with nature. Dhulikhel Zipline is located nearby, and other adventurous activities such as rafting and bungee jumping are available within a two-hour drive. Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is approximately one hour away.

For dining, the resort embraces a farm-to-table concept and sources the finest local ingredients. Guests can indulge in a diverse and mouthwatering selection of Thai, Nepalese, Indian, and Asian delicacies at Thaan Restaurant, tuck into seasonal small plates paired with Shisha and creative cocktails at poolside bar Bela, and book a personalised, exclusive dining experience with a dedicated chef. To enhance comfort and privacy, guests can relish their meals on the balconies of their guest rooms, enjoying sweeping views of the valley and the awe-inspiring 180-degree Himalayan vista.

With a beautifully manicured lawn and an elegant grand ballroom accommodating up to 350 guests, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel also provides an idyllic setting for weddings and large-scale events. Smaller meeting rooms are available for business conferences, workshops, training sessions, and other small-scale professional functions. A dedicated team of event organisers stands ready to arrange and oversee every aspect of these gatherings – and provide the personalised service for which Dusit is renowned.

“We are thrilled and delighted to unveil Dusit Princess Kathmandu and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel, marking our highly anticipated debut in Nepal,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “With our distinctive fusion of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and local cultural nuances, we look forward to creating lasting impressions for our guests and the communities we are privileged to serve. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners and the welcoming communities in Nepal for their tremendous support. Together, we are excited to shape a prosperous future filled with memorable and meaningful experiences that celebrate the remarkable essence of this extraordinary destination.”

Dusit’s debut in Nepal expands the company’s global portfolio to 54 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts, and over 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens, across 19 countries. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Princess Kathmandu is offering a special opening offer – Your New Kathmandu Base – starting at only NPR 16,500 (USD 125) per night for a Superior room with breakfast for two and a set dinner at specialty Thai restaurant Soi.

Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel, meanwhile, is offering a special New Himalayan Hideaway room package including daily breakfast at Thaan, complimentary afternoon tea at Bela Bar, a complimentary 30-minutes neck and shoulder massage at Devarana Wellness for two, 15% discount on F&B and spa treatments, a complimentary guided visit to Namo Buddha, and more exclusive benefits.

These offers are valid until 17 September 2023 and 31 August 2023, respectively.

For more information and reservations, please visit: Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel and Dusit Princess Kathmandu.

