Matahari Updates and Optimises its DC Network with Manhattan Associates WMS

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) announced today that it had worked with leading Indonesian retailer, Matahari, to modernise its distribution centre (DC) network with Manhattan Associates’ market-leading WMS technology.

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) Retail Group is one of the largest retailers in Indonesia, and the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) leader. Since it was established in 2004, the company has grown to include brands like Hypermarket, Foodmart and Foodmart Express, HyFresh, and Primo convenient stores. With hundreds of stores and 13,000 different SKUs, MPPA needed to optimise its logistics infrastructure and network. This led the company to develop five strategic distribution centres that would serve its retail network and fulfll direct customer demand.

Unlocking the Potential of its Fulfilment Centres

To ensure that its DCs worked in concert to serve stores quickly and accurately, MPPA required a warehouse management system (WMS) that provides enterprise-wide inventory visibility and manages supply chain fulfilment operations from the warehouse to the store shelf.

“MPPA chose Manhattan’s WMS to unlock the potential of its fulfilment centres and advance warehouse operations beyond basic picking, packing, and shipping to improve the flow of goods and information through its vast DC and store network,” said Richard Wright, SEA Managing Director for Manhattan Associates.

According to Mr Leon Bivolaru, Director of Logistics for MPPA, “Manhattan’s WMS was also chosen for its ability to be integrated with MPPA’s main and back-office financial systems and other legacy applications, whilst also reducing human intervention and reliance on intuition as much as possible.”

Leveraging Next-generation Voice Technology

MPPA has reengineered many key DC processes to ensure its supply chain operations are as accurate and effective as possible. This includes the introduction of voice picking. By using voice picking technology, a picker’s hands are free, so they can focus on collecting the goods. All instructions are voice-based, and the system and picker can communicate with each other without any manual hand-based inputs. MPPA has seen an increased picking efficiency of 15%-20% since adopting voice picking technology.

A Cloud-First Future

In 2020, MPPA made the decision to have Manhattan’s WMS hosted in a datacentre located in Japan. By moving to the cloud, the company has realised greater application stability and uptime running at their three DCs across the Java Mainland and Surabaya. They no longer need to be concerned about daily server maintenance, back-ups, continuity, and sustainability – everything is now managed entirely by Manhattan Associates.

“For its growing e-commerce business, MPPA leverages Manhattan’s WMS to determine the best fulfilment DC to increase efficiency, shorten fulfilment cycles, and maximise throughput. It intelligently optimises every shipment in real-time across all transportation options and allows MPPA to focus solely on how to deliver goods from DC to stores fast and accurately,” commented Richard.

MPPA’s commitment to innovation and improving key supply chain processes to meet store and customer demand has resulted in a state-of-the-art DC network, supported by advanced technology that will scale and evolve in line with its business needs – now and into the future.

