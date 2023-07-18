AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CloudSense’s new Telco One solution aims to boost business performance among CSPs

PRNewswire July 18, 2023

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CloudSense – a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management solutions for the telecommunications industry – this week announced the launch of their latest solution: Telco One.

Set to roll out immediately across the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets, Telco One positions itself as a comprehensive end-to-end solution that sets itself apart from competitors by being fully defined and fully documented, with user documentation, functional configuration and technical extensions bundled in as standard, to be consumed and used by customers from day one.

Powered by CloudSense’s high performance CPQ engine, it is purpose-built to meet the requirements of contemporary communications service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) by reducing implementation risk, increasing speed-to-value and streamlining quote-to-cash complexities with a simplified workflow.

“With Telco One, CloudSense will transform business processes for communications organisations seeking to achieve operational excellence,” CloudSense VP of Industry Solutions Vish Kumar said. “Our objective is to provide enterprise-level CSPs with a low-risk, cost-effective solution that permits them to launch products faster, provide more accurate quotes and deliver value faster.”

Jonathan English, CEO at CloudSense further added: “Today’s announcement is an exciting step in CloudSense’s journey. Telco One is the culmination of over 12 years and over 100 technical implementations worth of experience, and we believe it to be both the lowest risk and highest performing solution for telcos currently available on the market.”

About CloudSense: Since 2009 CloudSense has been helping ambitious enterprises to thrive in a digital-first economy by transforming sales to increase productivity and grow profitability.

A 350+ expert team of CloudSense solutions consultants, business professionals and engineers support our growing global community of customers across four continents. Leading communications and media providers including BT, Telstra, Informa and Spotify use CloudSense’s portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle, providing a better customer experience while improving business performance.

To learn more about how CloudSense’s CPQ and Order Management solutions can help your business deliver sales transformation, visit cloudsense.com

For more information about Telco One, click here.

 

CloudSense Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cloudsenses-new-telco-one-solution-aims-to-boost-business-performance-among-csps-301874264.html

SOURCE CloudSense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.