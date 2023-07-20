AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

WEKA Introduces Guarantees for Cloud Cost Savings and On-Prem Performance

PRNewswire July 21, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, today unveiled two new guarantees for WEKA® Data Platform customers: the WEKA Half Price Guarantee for cloud deployments and the WEKA 2X Performance Guarantee for on-premises deployments.

Organizations are increasingly finding that legacy data infrastructure is ill-suited to the needs of next-generation applications like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other performance-intensive workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Although they recognize a new approach is needed, transitioning to a new data infrastructure can introduce uncertainty with respect to cost and performance. 

WEKA’s new cloud and on-premises guarantees allow customers to take advantage of the significant cost savings and uncompromising speed, simplicity, scale, and sustainability the WEKA Data Platform delivers with full confidence they will achieve its promised benefits.

  • The WEKA Half Price Guarantee: While many organizations are adopting cloud and hybrid cloud deployment models for their elasticity, flexibility, and sustainability benefits, many customers encounter unexpected costs and performance impacts, especially for large-scale, data and performance-intensive workloads like generative AI. WEKA guarantees the WEKA Data Platform can help cloud customers achieve up to 50 percent cost savings over their current equivalent cloud storage solution with zero performance impact.
  • The WEKA 2X Performance Guarantee: Organizations who find their traditional on-premises data infrastructure can’t keep up with their modern, performance-intensive workloads often turn to all-flash arrays as the answer but still struggle with performance shortfalls. WEKA breaks the barriers of hardware lock-in with its more affordable, flexible software-defined platform solution, and guarantees on-prem customers will achieve a 2x performance increase over their all-flash arrays for the same cost.
  • The WEKA Hybrid Cloud Advantage: Eligible customers leveraging a hybrid cloud deployment configuration can participate in and benefit from both guarantees.

“Organizations of every stripe are looking to leverage AI, ML, and HPC to gain competitive advantage in their respective markets. In our distributed, digital-first world, this is driving many to embrace hybrid cloud deployments to support innovation,” said Jonathan Martin, president at WEKA. “Still, many find themselves roadblocked by legacy data infrastructure that cannot support the performance demands of next-generation workloads like generative AI or are seeing their cloud storage costs spiral out of control. We’re so confident that the WEKA Data Platform can help them overcome these hurdles and deliver unparalleled affordable performance – on-prem and in the cloud – that we guarantee it.” 

To learn more about WEKA’s guarantees for cloud and on-premises customers and review eligibility requirements, and associated terms and conditions, visit https://www.weka.io/guarantees.

About WEKA
WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution purpose-built for hybrid cloud in the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements for next-generation workloads running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/weka-introduces-guarantees-for-cloud-cost-savings-and-on-prem-performance-301878213.html

SOURCE WekaIO

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.