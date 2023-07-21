AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Jeffrey Triganza Joins Vantage Markets Australia as Head of Market Analysis

PRNewswire July 21, 2023

SYDNEY, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets, an award-winning multi-asset broker for Contracts for Difference (CFDs), has today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Triganza as the new Head of Market Analysis for Australia. Drawing on his extensive experience and industry expertise, he will help traders on the Vantage platform build strategic trading approaches and manage risk.

Jeffrey Triganza, Head of Market Analysis, Vantage Australia

Jeffrey Triganza brings over 15 years’ experience as a leading trader and market analyst, having held key leadership positions at renowned institutions. Having spent 11 years of his career at Thomson Reuters, Jeffrey went on to appointments as Head of Margin FX at Goldmate Group, Managing Director at Northpoint Financial and Director and Sales Asia Pacific Director of Royal Financial Trading.

In his new role as Head of Market Analysis, Vantage Australia, Jeffrey will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives that enhance client engagement, foster long-term partnerships, and drive business growth. His expertise in currency trading, interest rate differentials, and his strong interest in gold, renewable energy, and oil prices will enable him to offer comprehensive solutions that address clients’ diverse investment needs.

Jeffrey Triganza, Head of Market Analysis, Vantage Australia,  said: “I was attracted to working at Vantage due to the development of the company and the focus on client success. The Vantage team truly bends over backwards to provide a great client experience and with my background in building trading strategies and risk mitigation, I believe I can bring a lot of value to traders using the Vantage platform. 

“Vantage Markets has over 1,000 products to offer to clients, which means that investors can build their  investment portfolio diversification with us. I believe that CFDs are a vehicle for taking advantage of volatility and leverage in markets.”

Commenting on the appointment, Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, said: Jeffrey has superb experience and expertise, particularly in currency trading, gold, renewable energy, and oil, which will provide our clients with unique insights and tailored strategies. With Jeffrey’s leadership, we are confident that Vantage Markets will continue to exceed client expectations and deliver innovative solutions.”

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ABN 32 157 768 566) (“Vantage”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Cryptocurrencies, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices. 

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an intuitive mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

Trade smarter @vantage. 

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this article is general in nature and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

The use of information in this article are not intended for residents outside Australia or by any person in a country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jeffrey-triganza-joins-vantage-markets-australia-as-head-of-market-analysis-301881844.html

SOURCE Vantage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.