LOCAL PRIVATE SCHOOL RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Singapore’s TLS Academy Achieves Elite Quality Status, Revolutionizing Education and Setting Global Standards

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s pioneering educational institution, TLS Academy, has recently been awarded the prestigious Quality Status recognition, putting it on the map of internationally recognized schools. This distinguished accolade, conferred upon institutions that demonstrate exceptional academic prowess and commitment to student success, reflects the Academy’s relentless dedication to delivering excellence in education.

TLS Academy’s adoption of the individualized curriculum of the School of Tomorrow* sets a standard for modern learning. The curriculum is rooted in character development and academic achievement, and enhanced by advanced, tech-driven teaching methods. This approach nurtures well-rounded individuals, capable of thriving in their future careers and life endeavors.

A unique aspect of TLS Academy’s learning environment is its focus on community engagement and competitive spirit. Through active participation in community activities, as well as regional, national and international competitions, students are encouraged to step outside their comfort zone, unlock their full potential, and become global citizens.

Central to the success of TLS Academy’s academic programme is its dedicated and skillful staff. These education professionals motivate students with positive reinforcement, often driving them to exceed a year’s worth of standard academic expectations.

The Academy’s recent achievement is not solely its own, but a reflection of the robust support it receives from the local community. The concerted commitment to fostering an environment where institutions like TLS Academy can thrive is integral in preparing today’s youth for tomorrow’s triumphs.

The TLS Academy’s receipt of the Quality Status recognition is a testament to its ground breaking approach to education and its commitment to academic excellence. This remarkable accomplishment has set a new benchmark in global education, reinforcing Singapore’s status as a hub of world-class learning.

For more information, please check out the school website https://tlsacademy.org/

