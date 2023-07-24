Humanforce announces partnership with Datacom, giving more choice and flexibility to customers looking to unify workforce management and payroll in a single, integrated user experience

SYDNEY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Humanforce, a Sydney-based, global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced a partnership agreement with Datacom, Australasia’s largest homegrown technology solutions provider, to provide an integrated WFM & payroll offering to Australian and New Zealand businesses.

This powerful partnership brings together Humanforce’s WFM solution with Datapay payroll and EasiPay managed payroll, delivering customers yet another choice when seeking a truly integrated, best-of-breed and compliant WFM & Payroll solution, having launched its inaugural integrated WFM & Payroll offering in September last year.

Humanforce supports over 600,000 employees across the globe with its full stack HCM suite, comprising of workforce management (WFM), HR, payroll and wellbeing solutions, while Datacom’s cloud-native payroll platform serves over 25,000 businesses and 400,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

Humanforce specialises in simplifying complex labour regulations, making it the ideal solution for Australian and New Zealand customers. With a strong footprint in New Zealand, Humanforce’s partnership with Datacom will provide the opportunity for further expansion in NZ, with one in six New Zealanders relying on Datacom for their pay.

Clayton Pyne, Humanforce Chief Executive Officer, says that in selecting its technology partners, it looks for world-class technologies that enhance the Humanforce value proposition for frontline and flexible workforces. “We are focused on delivering truly employee-centred, intelligent and compliant solutions that make work better and life easier for frontline and flexible workforces.

Humanforce’s partner ecosystem facilitates our customers’ success, so we look for partners who complement the three core pillars of our tech stack: integrated, best of breed and composable. This means that we look for solutions that feature real depth of functionality and sophisticated APIs, and that’s one of the strengths of this partnership with Datacom.”

Commenting on the partnership, Tim Hogan, Datacom Director of Datapay, said “At Datacom, our focus is to ensure we continuously evolve our service and product offering to bring innovative solutions to the market. Humanforce is a partner that thinks the same way and places seamless employee experiences at the centre of everything they do— from onboarding and scheduling to payroll and awards. This partnership furthers our passion for elevating employee experiences, alongside improved compliance, and reduced rework and overhead costs for employers.”

“Bringing Humanforce and Datacom together allows us to deliver critical technology to Australian and New Zealand businesses that helps them manage ever-changing compliance regulations with confidence, while ensuring employees get paid accurately and on time, improving their productivity and morale.”, Pyne added.

About Humanforce

Humanforce is the #1 platform for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, best-of-breed WFM, HR and Payroll – without compromise. Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2000-strong customer base and over half a million users worldwide. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the needs and fulfilment of frontline workers and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Customers include Story House Early Learning, Flight Centre, Southern Cross Care, Howard Smith Wharves , Delaware North and more. Humanforce was founded in Sydney in 2002, and today has offices across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. https://humanforce.com

