Getac named “Best Company to Work for” for the third time

Recognition of Getac’s vision to cultivate talent and create a sustainable and inclusive workplace

TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 have been announced, and Getac has once again been named the Best Company to Work for in Taiwan. This is the third time the company has won the honour since Taiwan was included for selection in the award.

Organised by HR Asia, Asia’s authoritative publication for senior HR professionals, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award is an indicator award that attracts entries from Fortune 500 and major multinational companies each year. This year, a total of 366 Taiwanese companies participated in the selection and only 94 received an honour.

Getac was highly rated in terms of all three Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) categories: Core, Self, and Group. Getac scored much higher than average in the employee engagement survey, specifically the questions in the following categories: “Culture and Ethics”, “Active Initiatives”, “Self-Heart”, “Self-Mind”, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness”, and “Digital Transformation”, demonstrating how the company’s multiple policies and actions for employees are recognised.

Getac encourages employees to seek further growth in their specialties or cross-field development by promoting the Individual Development Plan, a program that gives employees opportunities to develop second skills beyond their current roles. Getac’s philosophy to activate talent is supported by regular forums that introduce new technologies and market techniques, offering employees continual access to the latest innovative knowledge.

To support organisational culture, Getac provides leadership training, which forms the foundation for shared management values. Employees are encouraged to participate in organisational discussions as well as regular company strategies and outlook sharing, creating a culture of transparency, openness, and integrity.

Getac has also established an environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) Committee to promote a diverse, equal, and inclusive workplace environment. The program has been built on planning seminars that focused on a wide range of topics, including gender neutrality and unconscious bias, formulating policies conducive to talent retention and developing a diverse and resilient organisation to create a friendly workplace.

James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation, said, “As a global leader in rugged mobile technology, Getac has a strong research and development (R&D) team and a clear company vision. The sustainable development of talents is the reason why we can continue to steadily root deeper in this field. We are proud to offer competitive compensation and extensive training opportunities, enabling our employees to achieve balance across work, self-growth, and life under a sound work culture. We promise that whoever joins us will feel at ease and fit seamlessly into the company as we develop and grow together.”

Getac has been dedicated to rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions. It serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac is highly recognised in terms of technology and talent. Besides the headquarters winning awards, Getac’s US office was also certified by the Great Place to Work in 2021, recognising Getac’s culture of people first and teamwork.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/getac-named-best-company-to-work-for-for-the-third-time-301884566.html

SOURCE Getac