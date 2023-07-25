AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Innodisk Introduces Industrial Air Sensor Module Solution to Add Value to Edge AI Application

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, is taking proactive strides into edge AI. It has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution  with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power. The modules offer real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and six air quality index detection, including particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde (HCHO), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), ozone (O₃) and more. With its unique algorithm and adoption of original sensor heads from world-leading brands, the modules ensure accurate and reliable sensing values.

The modules can easily integrate with various systems, such as industrial personal computers (IPC), PCs, edge servers, and embedded systems through I2C interface or USB Sensor Carrier board. At the same time, the module’s design guarantees minimal computing power consumption and prevents excessive heating during operation. Furthermore, with Innodisk’s top-notch quality of in-house manufacturing process and adherence strictly to industrial standards, the modules have passed numerous third-party accuracy tests, which has made the modules surpass other OEM air sensor devices available in the market and can be trusted to implement into diverse fields.

The modules can integrate into smart poles, EV charging stations, and kiosks, which adds significant value to these devices in the rapid expansion of smart cities. Installing the modules in facilities in hospitals and healthcare centers enhances air and service quality. In the smart factory, businesses can implement the modules to optimize humidity and air quality levels and safeguard workers’ well-being.

Innodisk’s innovative air sensor modules perfectly combine its expertise in embedded applications and Sysinno’s specialization in air detection, with over a decade of experience and leading participation in more than 500 critical global projects. It offers a comprehensive and reliable solution to improve air quality and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/innodisk-introduces-industrial-air-sensor-module-solution-to-add-value-to-edge-ai-application-301884660.html

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.