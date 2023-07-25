Australian Government Hails Digital Trust Provider Privy’s Entry Into Australian Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesian Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, inaugurated the first overseas branch of Privy in Sydney, Australia on July 3rd, 2023. Privy is a startup company that offers digital identity and certified digital signature services. Being the first Indonesian SaaS (Software as a Service) company to export its services to a developed market, the Australian Government welcomes and supports Privy’s expansion to Australia as one of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) manifestation.

On Monday, July 24th, 2023, the Australian Minister for Industry and Science, The Hon Ed Husic MP, and Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, HE Penny Williams PSM visited Privy Office in Jakarta, Indonesia. The visit of the Australian Government Delegation is aimed to better understand Privy’s digital identity and certified digital signature services, cyber security, and the management team, as well as to appreciate Privy’s recent investment in Australia.

“Indonesia’s digital ecosystem is dynamic and growing rapidly. I am excited by the opportunities to grow the Australia–Indonesia relationship in this area. Digitalisation is not just about the technology and the people who work in it, you also need confidence and trust. So what Privy is doing here is very important. Privy is one of the innovative Indonesian tech companies blazing a trail for more digital partnerships under the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement”, says Minister Husic during his visit to Privy Jakarta Office, Monday (24/7/2023).

On behalf of the Indonesian Government, the Vice Minister of Communication and Informatics, Nezar Patria, and the Director General of Informatics Application, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan appreciated the Australian Government Delegation visit by welcoming the Delegation to Privy Jakarta office. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) also expressed its full support for the international expansion of Privy, which is one of the Rooted Certificate Authority (CA), registered and supervised by Kominfo.

At the event, the Vice Minister of Communication and Informatics, Nezar Patria conveyed, “It is an honor for the Government of Indonesia to have a partnership with the Australian Government especially to strengthen the digital economy ecosystem. We are proud of Privy’s achievement as the first Rooted CA to expand its business overseas. We hope this progressive step can motivate other Indonesian startup companies to continue growing and expanding overseas. We are confident that Privy and other Indonesian startup companies have the quality to compete globally.”

Marshall Pribadi, CEO/Co-Founder, and Guritno Adi Saputra, CTO/Co-Founder of Privy expressed their appreciation to both the Australian and Indonesian Governments for their continuous support. Privy is confident to enter the Australian market as it has successfully introduced and reached a critical mass adoption of its User-Centric Digital Identity and Certified Digital Signature in Indonesia. As of today, Privy has more than 40 million individual users and 3,000 enterprise users, and more than 150 million electronic documents have been signed using Privy’s web and mobile apps.

“We are determined to strengthen the business partnership between Australia and Indonesia. Privy’s presence in Australia is not only aimed to enhance trust and security in the digital transaction among users but also to collaborate with Australian talents and its digital ecosystem in creating cutting-edge technology for the global market”, said Marshall Pribadi, CEO and Co-founder of Privy.

Among the attendants, Secretary of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Meghan Quinn PSM, Senior Advisor to the Minister, David Masters, and Media Advisor to the Minister, Tom Iggulden. As well as, Ichwan Makmur Nasution, the Head of the International Relation of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia.

About Privy

Founded in 2016, Privy is the leading digital trust company in Indonesia that provides digital identity and certified digital signature services. In 2018, Privy became the first non Government institution to be licensed as a Certificate Authority (CA) by Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Informatics.

As the first Indonesian company to join the FIDO Alliance, an International Industry Association whose mission is to create a safe and user-friendly global authentication standard, Privy attained the Webtrust for CA certification since 2021. In addition, Privy attained certification of ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for the privacy information management system.

Privy is the first officially listed e-KYC provider of the Indonesia Financial Service Authority (OJK). In addition, Privy is the only digital trust provider that successfully passed the Central Bank of Indonesia’s regulatory sandbox. Privy has had an official agreement since 2019 with the Indonesian Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration, Ministry of Homeland Affairs, Republic of Indonesia to verify demographic and biometric information to the population and civil registration database. Since October 2022, Privy has received the Finance Minister of the Republic of Indonesia decree to serve individual and institutional taxpayers in signing their tax-related documents digitally.

Privy is an alumnus of Google for Start-up Accelerator. Privy’s CEO, Marshall Pribadi, is currently serving as the Chairman of Indonesia Regtech and Legaltech Association (IRLA), Vice Chairman of Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH), an Endeavor Entrepreneur, and listed in Forbes Asia 30 under 30 in 2017.

