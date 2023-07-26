TigerGPT Maximizes Pre-investment Preparation Efficiencies with New Features in Official Launch

TigerGPT is now available to users in markets including New Zealand , Australia , Singapore and Hong Kong .

, , and . The latest version introduces innovative features that allow investors to swiftly research stocks, summarize key insights from earning calls and releases, and extract pertinent company news based on sentiment analysis, all within seconds.

This release signifies a significant advancement in Tiger’s efforts to enhance efficiency in pre-investment preparation for investors.

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TigerGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed among Tiger Brokers’ vast internet services, officially launches today after successful beta testing since April.

As part of this launch, TigerGPT introduces a suite of new features to streamline the process of pre-investment preparation, including personalized stock research that enables investors to quickly filter stocks based on their own criteria, as well as showing trending market topics to help investors to pinpoint the trends in the market.

Instead of spending time navigating multiple news sources, TigerGPT assists investors in extracting company news and performing sentiment analysis to classify them as positive or negative.

Another key feature is the ability to summarize highlights from earning calls and releases, offering investors a comprehensive overview of a company’s performance at a glance. Leveraging Tiger Trade’s access to premium data and research, TigerGPT also adds data including support and resistance indicators, stock trend analysis, and economic calendars, expanding its capabilities to address a wider range of inquiries effectively.

“We recognize the crucial role AI plays in the investment industry today and its potential for future growth, which is why we developed TigerGPT — to revolutionize the investor experience on a larger scale. Users no longer need to rely solely on keyword searches or sift through vast amounts of information to find relevant and concise content, which can be time-consuming. With TigerGPT as their AI investment companion, users can now enjoy a whole new dimension of interactive experience, empowering them to make more informed and intuitive investment decisions,” said Wu Tianhua, founder and CEO of Tiger Brokers.

Furthermore, TigerGPT now offers multi-turn conversations, enabling the chatbot to remember previous user inputs and provide meaningful responses based on the ongoing conversation. Additionally, TigerGPT is seamlessly integrated into Tiger Trade’s individual stock page, appearing as a pop-up notification when unusual stock activities or significant events are detected.

Building on its commitment to innovation, the TigerGPT team continually enhances the chatbot on a weekly basis to ensure a seamless and optimized user experience. The full version of TigerGPT is now accessible to users in markets including New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In conjunction with the official launch, users can now participate in TigerGPT activities through the Tiger Trade App. By accessing the “AI Insights for Earnings Season” page within the app, users can engage with TigerGPT by asking questions and have the opportunity to win rewards such as US stock vouchers. Additionally, by posting on Tiger Community and tagging @TigerGPT, users can earn Tiger Coins, which can be redeemed for exclusive gifts and privileges. These activities will be available until October 17, 2023.

Please note that the information provided by TigerGPT is for reference only, and should not be treated as financial advice. Tiger Brokers shall not be liable in any way in connection with the use of TigerGPT. TigerGPT does not provide any recommendation, all information provided is from the open data source.

TigerGPT is a text-generating AI chatbot developed among the internet services of Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), as the first deployment of AI investment assistant in the brokerage industry.

TigerGPT leverages the company’s vast financial content pool and OpenAI technology. The feature leverages Tiger Brokers’ vast content library and its expansive access to paid sources to offer timely and informative responses, including but not limited to, listed companies’ profiles and data, an ocean of financial knowledge and investor education materials, and market and stock insights, in a response to users’ investment-related queries in easily digestible conversations within a span of seconds, saving time spent on market research and raising efficiency in pre-investment preparation.

Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm founded in 2014 with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation. Currently, we offer a multitude of quality financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education.

