AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CartiHeal Announces First Commercial Implantation of Agili-C™ in the US

PRNewswire July 26, 2023

KFAR SABA, Israel, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CartiHeal Ltd., developer of implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in arthritic and non-arthritic knee-joints, today announced its first commercial implantation of Agili-C in the US by Dr. Ken Zaslav, a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Northwell Health in New York City, NY.

Dr. Ken Zaslav performed Cartiheal's first commercial implantation in the US

The Agili-C implant features a bi-phasic design that supports both bone remodeling and cartilage regeneration. Agili-C received FDA breakthrough designation status in 2020 and demonstrated clinical superiority to the surgical standard of care (SSOC)—microfracture and debridement—in one of the largest cartilage clinical trials on record with the broadest inclusion criteria, which was meant to mimic real-life patients. This resulted in the Agili-C implant receiving FDA approval with an indication for the treatment of an International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s), with a total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).

Dr. Zaslav commented, “Agili-C is a technology I and others in the surgical community have been watching and waiting on for over 10 years. It is a novel implant supported by 4-years of data and counting from the multinational, randomized and controlled IDE clinical trial. Agili-C offers a cost efficient, off-the-shelf implant to fill an unmet need in my clinical practice.”

“We are thrilled to share the Agili-C technology with the surgical community with a goal for it to reach every surgical facility in the US and beyond,” said Nir Altschuler, CartiHeal’s Founder and CEO. “This is a milestone achievement for everyone at CartiHeal and we would like to congratulate Dr. Zaslav on successfully performing our first commercial case in the US.”

Agili-C is available nationwide.

About CartiHeal

CartiHeal is an Israel and New Jersey based, privately held medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of proprietary implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints.

Prescribing information

The Agili-C™ scaffold is indicated for the treatment of an International Cartilage Repair Society grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s), with a total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).

For more information

www.cartiheal.com

Media contact:  

Lizet Shilo

[email protected]

 

CartiHeal Logo

 

SOURCE CartiHeal

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.