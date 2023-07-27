AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Altair Expands Digital Engineering Technology with Acquisition of OmniV

PRNewswire July 27, 2023

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired OmniV, a technology out of XLDyn, a product development software company based in southeast Michigan. OmniV empowers open model-based systems engineering (MBSE) practice across systems, simulation, test, product development, and controls engineering by formalizing the development, integration, and use of models to inform enterprise and program decision making.

Altair

OmniV eliminates the silos that occur between high-level system modeling and simulation, as well as detailed, domain-specific modeling and simulation. OmniV is vendor agnostic and can connect to various enterprise data stores and verification and validation methods – including those from third-party vendors – to support program goals. OmniV brings together cross-domain product development activities using the MBSE methodology in a fully integrated and easy-to-use tool.

With support for systems modeling language (SysML) – a general purpose modeling language for systems engineering applications across a broad range of systems and systems-of-systems – OmniV’s SysML compliant diagrams that capture system architecture (structures, requirements, and behavior) can easily be shared and verified with product development teams. This allows the creation of multiple types of digital twins easier and earlier in the product development process, even before CAD models are created.

“Historically, organizations have had to wait until they have a physical prototype to see how a product performs. OmniV provides a holistic understanding of how a product functions much earlier in the process,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “Our goal is to connect the dots across the enterprise through an open, flexible, and purpose driven MBSE and digital twin integration. Regardless of what tools you use, OmniV allows customers to have an open architecture MBSE practice that provides a traceable ecosystem to track performance, cost, and mass of a product.”

The technology will be available via Altair Units, integrated into Altair’s digital twin solution set, and accessible via Altair One, Altair’s cloud innovation gateway.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

