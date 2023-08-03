Uniken Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for REL-ID Security Platform

Independent audit confirms REL-ID meets the highest standards for Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uniken, a leading integrated identity provider, announced that the REL-ID Security Platform achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance as established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Services Criteria.

“The security and identity risks to an organization and their clients is increasingly prevalent as the level of threat sophistication increases. Our solution safeguards critical interactions with the highest level of certainty and ease of use. And now with SOC 2 Type 1 certification, our customers, partners, and prospects can proceed with confidence that the REL-ID Security Platform has been externally audited and validated to meet the strictest industry standards for security, availability, and confidentiality,” said Uniken CEO, Bimal Gandhi.

Uniken’s REL-ID Security Platform enables organizations to drive fraud to zero by securing the customer journey end-to-end — devices, applications, and network connections — and provides customer onboarding, customer authentication, transaction verification, and digital signing capabilities in one simple solution. REL-ID closes the gaps traditional tools leave behind, in one platform completely invisible to your clients. Seamlessly integrated into a digital environment and mobile apps, REL-ID creates client interaction experiences that are secure, compliant, and certain.

Central to providing certainty in identity and security is the knowledge that end point to point of sale and every point in between the customer journey is protected, secured, and safe. SOC 2 Type 1 compliance is the industry benchmark for the audit of the systems protecting customer data and access. The audit examines the controls required to do so, providing a validation that the critical controls at the core of each engagement are designed to protect critical information in the most secure way possible.

About Uniken

Uniken accelerates possibilities for client-centric organizations by creating certainty in identity and security while delivering amazing customer experiences. Uniken serves customers of all sizes, worldwide, across a variety of industries. To date, Uniken has secured over $26 trillion in transaction value across over 23 billion client interactions with zero financial or identity loss. With Uniken, organizations grow their businesses in a world where identity is a certainty, not a vulnerability.

