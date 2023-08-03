AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina Launches New Fanless Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin

PRNewswire August 3, 2023

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina launches its new fanless edge AI systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules (SoMs), including the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano. These embedded box PCs are designed in a compact enclosure with a heat sink for efficient cooling. The heat sink reduces maintenance efforts for system owners after deployment. The new fanless systems have an operating temperature range of -25°C to +55°C, making them suitable for AI-powered application development across different verticals.

Aetina Launches New Fanless Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano-Based Fanless Systems

AIE-CN31/41, AIE-CO21/31, AIE-PN32/42, and AIE-PO22/32 are Aetina’s latest fanless system models built with an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Orin Nano SoM. Featuring necessary M.2 expansion slots and I/O ports in a small-sized form factor, these systems enable easy system integration for space-limited applications. With low power consumption, the fanless system models can efficiently handle most AI inference tasks, making them ideal for AI projects that involve mass device deployment in different locations.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-Based Fanless Systems

Aetina’s AIE-PX11/12/21/22 and AIE-PX13/23 are powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM, delivering up to 275 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. These NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-based fanless models are built with a heat sink and heat pipes, capable of performing complex video analytics without overheating in most normal outdoor environments. They feature 1 x M.2 B-Key, 1 x M.2 E-Key, and 1 x M.2 M-Key slots, as well as 1 x GbE and 1 x 10GbE ports. Supporting the Innodisk out-of-band (OOB) remote management module, these two models enable remote reboot in case of a system crash.

Among Aetina’s fanless systems, the AIE-PX11/12/21/22 is specially designed with 2/4 x IEEE 802.3af GbE PSE ports, allowing engineers to integrate PoE cameras without requiring additional power sources. This simplifies wiring and system integration during the AI application development process.

Different Form Factors Available

Aetina’s NVIDIA Jetson Orin-based embedded computers are available in different form factors, including development kits and embedded box PCs that utilize fans for computer cooling. The newly launched fanless systems offer engineers more options to accommodate different system integration environments and facilitate AI application development in various industries, such as cities, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, retail, and more.

About Aetina

Aetina, a provider of state-of-the-art AI solutions, offers a wide range of AI computing systems, platforms, hardware, and software tools ideal for the creation of different types of vertical AI. Aetina’s integrated solutions empower its Arm, x86 computers, GPUs, ASIC hardware, cloud management software, and development tools with artificial intelligence, delivering comprehensive, tailor-made hardware and software suites to enable smooth, quick system intellectualization progress at the edge. With its ecosystem network, Aetina makes the creation and deployment of any specific AI-powered applications highly achievable by leveraging its global partners’ AI technologies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina-launches-new-fanless-edge-ai-systems-powered-by-nvidia-jetson-orin-301892618.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

