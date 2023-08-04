AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTO and Angel Host Join Forces to Launch INTO GUESTY: The AI-Powered Customer Service Solution for Short-Term Rentals

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — INTO, a company specializing in AI integration and Angel Host, a leading player in the short-term rental space, have partnered to launch INTO GUESTY, a groundbreaking technology that combines the power of AI with the renowned Guesty platform to supercharge the productivity of Guest Services teams while significantly improving guest satisfaction.

INTO GUESTY Features:

  • Effortless Responses: By generating accurate, well-formulated answers to guest inquiries directly from the Guesty inbox, saving time and providing comprehensive support.
  • Multilingual Mastery: Overcoming language barriers, by communicating with guests in their preferred language, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.
  • Adaptive Tone & Mood Detection: Adapting to the brand’s tone and detects guest moods, enabling tailored and empathetic responses.
  • Conversation Summarization: AI-powered summarization provides a concise overview of guest conversations, improving response efficiency and identifying areas for improvement.

As both a distributor and an active user of INTO GUESTY, Angel Host is delighted to deliver this game-changing solution to property managers around the world.

By employing this technology in our own operations, we’ve witnessed firsthand its potential to improve guest satisfaction and streamline our processes. We’re now excited to empower other property managers with the same innovative tool that is reshaping our own approach to hospitality,” said Eduardo Mandri, Co-Founder and CEO of Angel Host.

We are thrilled to forge this distribution partnership with Angel Host, launching INTO GUESTY and catalyzing a revolution in customer service within the short-term rental industry,” stated Alain Paquin, Co-founder of INTO. “This ongoing collaboration, which unites our technological expertise in AI with Angel Host’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry, not only equips property managers with ways to optimize operations and elevate guest experiences but also assures that INTO GUESTY will continue to evolve in a manner that addresses the ever-changing needs of property managers worldwide.

INTO GUESTY represents a significant advancement in AI-powered solutions for short-term rentals, enabling property managers to maximize their revenue potential while providing exceptional service.

About INTO:

INTO specializes in AI integration and the development of cutting-edge solutions for various industries, enabling businesses to leverage AI capabilities and gain a competitive edge.

About Angel Host:

Angel Host is a revenue-maximization company that helps property managers and property investors outperform their markets. It creates and integrates advanced tech solutions and proprietary revenue algorithms coupled with a genuine human connection to deliver outstanding results. The company is based in Montreal, Canada and operates in seven countries in America and Europe.

For more information, please contact Alain Paquin at [email protected].

INTO Guesty website: https://weareinto.ai/angelhost/
INTO Guesty promotional video: https://youtu.be/HG1FwEiibWY

INTO website: https://weareinto.ai/
Angel Host website: https://www.myangelhost.com/

SOURCE AI INTO

