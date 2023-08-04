HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hangzhou Asian Games launched the “Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” campaign on 4th August 2023, as part of the celebration marking the milestone of 50 Days To Go until the Opening Ceremony on 23rd September 2023.

The “Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” campaign is a trilogy of short films that deliver a unique view of Hangzhou, from the perspective of sports, urban experience and legacy.

Asian Games SHOW Hangzhou

The first short film, “Asian Games SHOW Hangzhou”, is a stop motion animation produced on Hangzhou silk. As a quintessential cultural element of Hangzhou, Silk was a gift presented to the Heads of State at the 2016 Hangzhou G20 Summit, as a symbol of cultural exchange, modernity and fashion

The short film, produced by individual frames embroidered on a thousand individual pieces of Hangzhou silk, each with exquisite patterns, designs and colors, creates an illusion of movement between each frame. The picturesque story represents the long-standing sports genes of Hangzhou, through a journey of traditional and emerging sports and culture, from diving and sailing, to breakdancing and E-sports.

Asian Games GO Hangzhou

The second film in the trilogy, “Asian Games for Urban Upgrade”, will demonstrate the comprehensive infrastructure upgrade within the city, and how technology deploys a smart experience for fans. The short film, shot in the first perspective utilizes the concept of a cell phone screen to highlight the natural beauty of Hangzhou and establishing it as a smart city.

Asian Games IN Hangzhou

The third and final film in the trilogy, “Asian Games IN Hangzhou” will utilize the traditional art of the Chinese Stamp, to display the brand and legacy of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Youtube Video Link: https://youtu.be/nbJpYIXD-Qg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-games-launch-asian-games-hangzhou-charms-campaign-on-50-days-to-go-milestone-301893624.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee