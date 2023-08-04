TrueUSD Integrates Alchemy Pay to Enable Crypto Purchases via Fiat Payments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alchemy Pay, the world leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has recently partnered with TrueUSD, the highly transparent stablecoin fully backed by USD to offer its On-Ramp solution. TUSD is now accessible through Alchemy Pay’s On-Ramp for direct purchases, enabling users to buy TUSD directly from Alchemy Pay’s Ramp page. This integration facilitates a seamless onboarding process for users to enter the TrueUSD ecosystem by acquiring TUSD using fiat currencies from 173 countries.

With a vast network over 300 fiat payment channels spanning 173 countries, Alchemy Pay is fully devoted to simplifying the onboarding experience and pushing the widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies, fostering greater connectivity between everyday people and the thriving crypto industry. To drive widespread crypto adoption, Alchemy Pay also actively seeks and obtains licenses to operate payment services in various countries, including Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania. These accomplishments showcase Alchemy Pay’s proficiency and knowledge in the crypto payment industry.

The Ramp offered by Alchemy Pay is seamlessly integrated into platforms like DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and exchanges, making it effortless to purchase cryptocurrencies using credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers. Additionally, Alchemy Pay’s Ramp provides a user-friendly offboarding experience, allowing users to easily convert crypto to fiat through remittance partners, which support transactions to bank accounts in more than 50 fiat currencies.

TrueUSD is the world’s first stablecoin to offer 24-hour live on-chain attestation, which prioritizes transparency, security, and stability, employing diverse mechanisms to achieve industry-leading standards. After integrating with Chainlink, TUSD became the first USD-backed stablecoin to utilize Proof of Reserves for secure minting. Furthermore, TUSD is now natively available on various blockchains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, TRON and Avalanche and has expanded to multiple other public chains. Through this partnership, TUSD has achieved enhanced accessibility for both novices and experienced users, and thus catering to a wider audience.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is the first USD pegged stablecoin with live on-chain attestations by independent third-party institutions. It has been listed on 100+ trading platforms such as Binance and Huobi, and is live on 10+ mainstream public chains including Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Polygon. TUSD is attested in real-time by The Network Firm LLP, an independent and industry-specialized certified public accountant (CPA) firm, and integrated with Chainlink’s industry leading Proof of Reserve to secure minting and further ensure transparency and reliability. TUSD was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica on October 7th 2022.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries. The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trueusd-integrates-alchemy-pay-to-enable-crypto-purchases-via-fiat-payments-301893570.html

SOURCE Alchemy Pay