AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bondee Appoints CEO to Lead its Next Chapter of Growth

PRNewswire August 8, 2023

Industry veteran Fei Yu brings extensive experience to drive Bondee’s expansion from its Singapore headquarters

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its strategic vision for the future, Bondee today announced the appointment of its CEO, poised to elevate the growth of its platform to new heights. Fei Yu will now become CEO of Bondee to lead the company into a new era of innovation and expansion, based out of its Singapore headquarters.

With an extensive background in the technology industry and a proven track record of leadership, Fei brings a wealth of expertise to Bondee. Having held several key senior roles in leading tech firms over the past two decades, including at Meta, Google and Microsoft, Fei is no stranger to driving market transformation through leveraging technologies and empowering businesses to grow by harnessing the latest innovations. Fei is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, with a focus on growing female leadership in business and society.

“I am honored and excited to join Bondee as its CEO. Bondee’s mission to inspire real-world discovery and bring enjoyment through exploration resonates deeply with me,” said Bondee CEO Fei Yu.

“Over the past twenty years in the industry, I’ve seen first-hand how the Internet has evolved and transformed the way people connect, share, and engage. With its commitment to transforming the way people connect with the world, Bondee is well-positioned to bring significant changes to this space by harnessing its innovative platform that creates an even more engaging and enriching experience, while making a positive impact on society. Together with our talented and dedicated team at Bondee, we are proud to be rooted in Singapore as our home base,” Fei added.

Under Fei and her executive team’s leadership, Bondee is poised to accelerate its expansion efforts, seeking to build out a talented team across different functions at its headquarters in Singapore and global offices across Japan, South Korea, and China. At Bondee, Fei will oversee the platform’s key operations and business development, seeking to drive growth for a new version that is set to launch in the near future.

Bondee was launched in October 2022 as a next-generation social platform that resonated with users across Asia who were drawn by the proposition of interacting with each other through creatively designed avatars in a metaverse environment. Bondee quickly gained popularity, ranking as the top-downloaded app on App Store and Google Play in six markets across Asia. The up-and-coming version of Bondee harnesses the latest innovative technologies, expanding and enriching the ways users can express themselves creatively, to deliver its core values of inspiring people to explore diverse possibilities in the world.

About Bondee

Bondee by Metadream is a next-generation social platform that seamlessly bridges the online and offline dimensions, transforming the way people interact with the real world and encouraging them to step out and explore their surroundings like never before. By expanding and enriching the ways users can express themselves creatively, Bondee inspires real-world discovery like never before.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bondee-appoints-ceo-to-lead-its-next-chapter-of-growth-301894552.html

SOURCE BONDEE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.