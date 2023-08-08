AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AUSTIN BUTLER, YSL BEAUTY NEW GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

PRNewswire August 8, 2023

PARIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YSL Beauty is proud to announce Austin Butler as global Ambassador of its new fragrance MYSLF, a contemporary vision of masculinity.

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9192151-austin-butler-ysl-beauty-new-global-ambassador/

“I was honored to be asked to join the YSL Beauty family”, Austin Butler says. “Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew M. Saint Laurent. He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion.”

One of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, the American rising star has already collaborated with some of the most prestigious directors — Quentin Tarantino, Baz Luhrmann, Jim Jarmusch, and now Jeff Nichols and Denis Villeneuve for the upcoming Bikeriders and Dune: Part Two respectively. His outstanding performance in the Academy Award nominated film Elvis has showed his unique capacity to portray a complex, compelling character – both as a man and as a legend. His three years of hard work were recognized with an Academy Award nomination, in addition to a Golden Globe and a BAFTA win for Best Actor.

Austin fully embraces all the different facets he is. Sensitive and authentic. Confident but approachable. Effortless but complex. No one could embody the new MYSLF fragrance more genuinely. No one could be a more compelling voice for YSL Beauty’s statement of modern masculinity.

“In seeking out a figure to embody YSL Beauty’s vision of the new masculinity, there could have been no better choice for us than Austin Butler. Both as an artist and as a human being, he embodies the values expressed by our brand through MYSLF, a modern representation of what it means to be a man. Embracing his many facets. Owning up to his individuality, generously, unapologetically. This is why we are proud to welcome Austin Butler as the newest YSL Beauty’s fragrance Ambassador.”

Stephan Bezy, International General Manager, YSL Beauty

Film campaign directed by Julia Ducournau, the Palme d’Or-winning for Titane, one the most promising director of her generation, known for her strong and unfiltered images.

Print campaign photographed by Gray Sorrenti, New York based photographer.

Print campaign will be revealed on August 8th and the film on August 22nd on @yslbeauty

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/austin-butler-ysl-beauty-new-global-ambassador-301895590.html

SOURCE Yves Saint Laurent Beauté

