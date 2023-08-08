AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Standard Chartered Joins AFP DEI Initiative

PRNewswire August 9, 2023

Standard Chartered will collaborate with the Association for Financial Professionals in its efforts to introduce treasury and finance careers to underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced that Standard Chartered has joined AFP’s DEI Initiative for Treasury and Finance, which introduces treasury and finance careers to college students and early career professionals and helps them further develop their careers.

Standard Chartered will work with AFP to empower students and early career professionals through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers grants for its annual conference. In addition, AFP provides employers with resources to bolster their DEI programs.

“At AFP, we believe that every individual carries a wealth of knowledge and that the treasury and finance profession can only grow stronger by adopting diverse and inclusive business practices,” said Jim Kaitz, President & CEO of AFP. “We look forward to working with Standard Chartered to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to become the next generation of leaders that will propel the profession forward.”

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is part of Standard Chartered’s DNA,” says Ricky Kaura, Head of Transaction Banking, Asia and AME, and Co-Chair of Standard Chartered’s Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking D&I Council. “We have 124 nationalities and 100 ethnicities represented in our workforce and our colleagues speak 174 languages and dialects. We are pleased to partner with AFP to further amplify the impact and reach of our programmes and to build an even more diverse pipeline of talent across our industry.”

Please direct all press inquiries to Melissa Rawak, Managing Director, at [email protected].

About AFP®
Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 6,000 corporate financial professionals.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/standard-chartered-joins-afp-dei-initiative-301894780.html

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.