Segway-Ninebot Leads the Way with World’s First International Standard for Electric Transporters

PRNewswire August 8, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in autonomous mobility solutions, drafted the world’s first international standard for e-Transporters. The standard, IEC 63281-1 “E-Transporters – Part 1: Terminology and Classification,” was published by the IEC/TC125 e-Transporters Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The standard provides a unified definition and classification system for e-Transporters, encompassing microbility products and delivery robots. Its release demonstrates Segway-Ninebot’s deep expertise and insight into the e-Transporters industry as the driving force behind establishing this critical standard.

For the first time, this standard defines the basic terminology of e-Transporters on an international level, which is further divided into two categories of products: “Personal e-Transporters”, such as electric self-balancing vehicles, electric kickscooters and other micromobility products; and “Cargo e-Transporters”, such as delivery robots, logistics distribution vehicles, and other delivery products. This new international standard for electric transporters is an important element of the company’s technological innovation. The standard considers the diverse technology and forms of electric transport products in a novel way.

In the future, specific standards for different product categories can be formulated based on this classification method. Technical elements can be freely selected and combined based on product characteristics for reclassification. This avoids limiting industrial innovation due to rigid classification methods. It brings great usability and flexibility to industry development.

Standardized terminology definitions make it easier for different manufacturers and research institutions to understand each other’s technical characteristics and directions, promote technical exchanges and cooperation, and not only effectively reduce product development costs and risks, but also accelerate the industrial standardization process. At the same time, this standard also guides enterprises to develop more efficient, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly products in all industrial chains, thereby promoting the sustainable development of the entire industry.

According to Crystal Zhuang, Head of Compliance, Segway-Ninebot, due to the lack of unified international standards for electric transportation equipment such as electric self-balancing vehicles, electric kickscooters, and service robots, China, US, and the European Union have been operating according to their own standards. Products exported from one country to multiple countries often need to comply with different standards, resulting in significant differences in user experience and high enterprise costs.

This standard for the first time clearly specifies relevant terminology, and classification standards which is helpful for the communication consistency and advantageous for further introducing the overall international standards. For example, another heavyweight international standard IEC 63281-2-1 “E-Transporters – Part 2-1: Safety requirements and test methods for personal e-Transporters”, which is also led by Segway-Ninebot, has completed all technical development work based on this standard and is about to enter the final voting stage (FDIS).

Some market insiders believe that the standard not only proposes an effective set of international norms at the industrial level but also signifies the international market’s optimism and high regard for the entire electric transportation equipment industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/segway-ninebot-leads-the-way-with-worlds-first-international-standard-for-electric-transporters-301895525.html

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot

