  • new product

New Class Wizard Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

PRNewswire August 9, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the new class “Wizard” has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. To celebrate his arrival, Adventurers can also expect to enjoy various events and redeem valuable rewards.

Wizard, the prophet who has once again transcended his limitations, wields powerful magic against his enemies. By utilizing his Rod as a Main Weapon and Knife as Sub-Weapon, Wizard showcases explosive magic skills. Along with his ability to quickly escape from dangerous situations, he proves his true strength in large-scale battles.

Wizard’s main skills are as follows:

  • Lightning Storm: Wizard utilizes his arcane power and summons lightning from above to strike down his enemies within a certain range.
  • Mana Echo: With this skill, Wizard can reuse the last skill he cast. He stands out with this skill as he can use the same skill over again which he can make strategic use of in certain situations.
  • Teleportation: By using his arcane power, Wizard can instantly teleport and bypass enemies in front of him over a certain distance.
  • Elemental Flow (Passive): Wizard uses the flow of the elements to gather more mana. He can gain Elemental Flow stacks by using normal skills.

Moreover, to celebrate the arrival of the new class, an array of events awaits Adventurers. With the daily mission event “Collect Magic Staves”, Adventurers can collect Magic Staves by completing each mission and exchange them for valuable items, such as “Chaos Jewel x1/Ah’krad x3 Selection Chest Bundle,” “Combat Plus (7 Days),” and “Life Plus (7 Days).” There is also a login event for Adventurers where they can obtain “Sun Crystals,” “Black Pearls,” and more by logging in every day until September 4.

Last but not least, to celebrate the summer season, a Black Spirit Ice Statue will spawn at certain times at Terrmian Beach during the event period. Adventurers can gather various rewards including “Chaos Crystals,” “Path of Glory S10 Entry Pass,” “300% Hot Time (1 Hour)” by defeating the Black Spirit Ice Statue.

Watch Wizard in action:

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-class-wizard-now-available-in-black-desert-mobile-301895668.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

