Mountain Assets Announces New NDIS Investment Opportunity in Aitkenville, QLD

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Assets is thrilled to announce a new investment opportunity in a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) property located at 122 Anne Street, Aitkenville. The project, which is set to be completed by December 2024, will provide much-needed accommodation for Australians living with disabilities.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), introduced in 2013, has been instrumental in providing support services directly to individuals with disabilities. The scheme is estimated to provide $33.9 billion in annual funding to an estimated 500,000 Australians aged under 65 who have a permanent significant disability. However, there is a critical shortage of suitable housing for these individuals, with over 28,000 Australians living with a disability identified as living in inappropriate accommodation. This project aims to address this gap and provide high-quality, purpose-built accommodation for those in need.

The project’s location in Aitkenvale, QLD, is a strategic choice. The proximity to key amenities, utilities, and infrastructure makes it an ideal place for the construction of specialist disability accommodation. The location is also unlikely to be affected by natural hazards, ensuring the safety and well-being of future residents.

The project will involve the construction and leasing of residential units, specifically designed for disabled persons. The units will be leased out to NDIS participants, providing a stable source of income for investors. The government-backed rental income, coupled with the high demand for such accommodations, makes this an attractive and stable investment opportunity.

The project offers a unique investment opportunity that combines a strong return potential with a positive social impact. Investors have the chance to contribute to the creation of a purpose-built NDIS living facility, providing suitable accommodation for those in need while also securing a reliable and fair return on their investment.

The care provider Saorsa Health is championing the cause of providing much-needed accommodation to Australians living with disabilities. Their mission is to close the gap in the massive undersupply of disability housing, provide higher than average government-backed fixed returns for investors, and help high care NDIS participants lead more independent, happier lives.

The investment process is straightforward and transparent. Interested parties are required to submit a filled and signed application form, along with a scanned ID. For investments of AUD 500,000 or more, an accountant’s letter is not required.

Once the application is reviewed and accepted, investors can expect their returns to start accruing immediately. The project offers a 10% return per annum, paid monthly, on a 500,000 investment, with a 3-year term and a 15% bonus at the end of the term.

Mountain Assets has a proven track record of delivering on its promises, with several hundred satisfied clients who have invested with us. We invite interested parties to join us in this rewarding venture that combines financial growth with social responsibility.

For more information about the project and the investment process, please visit www.mountainassets.com.au or contact Adnan Tanveer, Managing Partner at Mountain Assets.

Important Disclaimer:

*All returns are targeted.

** Please review all offer documents for details on security.

Mountain Asset Partners Pty. Ltd., ACN 652 860 298, CAR no. 001 302 348, is a corporate authorised representative of Responsible Entity Services Limited, ACN 116 489 420, AFSL no. 299024

Mountain Asset Partners 2 Pty. Ltd., ACN 669 941 904, AR no. 001 304 884, is a corporate authorized representative, of Axiis Capital Ltd Limited, ACN 639 996 259, AFSL no. 523464.

The information provided is general in nature and does not constitute personal financial advice.

The information has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information on this website you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. All statements made are made in good faith and we believe them to be accurate and reliable however do not guarantee its currency. You should seek legal or other professional advice before acting or relying on any of the content.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mountain-assets-announces-new-ndis-investment-opportunity-in-aitkenville-qld-301897426.html

SOURCE Mountain Asset Partners