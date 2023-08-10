BLUETTI Welcomes Rugby League Superstar Latrell Mitchell as New Brand Ambassador

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable energy solutions, has proudly announced its partnership with renowned rugby league superstar, Latrell Mitchell, sparking excitement with the release of their collaborative video. This dynamic alliance aims to empower everyone to live life to the fullest without compromise, while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Unveiling the “Recharge, Rebuild, Return” theme, the video showcases Latrell Mitchell’s inspiring journey, highlighting the challenges and triumphs he faced throughout his sports career. Amidst hamstring injuries, Latrell finds solace at Winmarra Farm, where BLUETTI power generators fuel his off-grid activities. Immersed in nature, he enjoys family moments and recharges himself to bounce back stronger. This partnership underscores BLUETTI’s mission to empower individuals and communities with robust power solutions, enabling them to push their boundaries.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Latrell Mitchell, an exceptional athlete and an inspiration to millions. Latrell’s relentless pursuit of greatness perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering those who lead an active lifestyle. Together, we will create a positive impact, championing sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future.” James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI expressed their excitement about the partnership.

BLUETTI and Latrell Mitchell are natural partners, both deeply committed to greatness and advocating for sustainable living. This partnership signifies a harmonious fusion of technology and sports, emphasizing the power of collective efforts in driving sustainable development.

In expressing his delight at becoming a partner of BLUETTI, Latrell Mitchell said: “As I power through life’s challenges on and off the field, I’m electrified to join BLUETTI as their ambassador – charging ahead to inspire a brighter, sustainable future for all!”

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a pioneer in the energy storage industry. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI has expanded its reach to over 100 countries and gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

About Latrell Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell, a highly respected figure in the world of rugby league, not only excels in his athletic pursuits but also embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and promotes sustainable living.

