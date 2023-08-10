AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

BLUETTI Welcomes Rugby League Superstar Latrell Mitchell as New Brand Ambassador

PRNewswire August 10, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable energy solutions, has proudly announced its partnership with renowned rugby league superstar, Latrell Mitchell, sparking excitement with the release of their collaborative video. This dynamic alliance aims to empower everyone to live life to the fullest without compromise, while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Latrell Mitchell x BLUETTI | Unleash Limitless Power

Unveiling the “Recharge, Rebuild, Return” theme, the video showcases Latrell Mitchell’s inspiring journey, highlighting the challenges and triumphs he faced throughout his sports career. Amidst hamstring injuries, Latrell finds solace at Winmarra Farm, where BLUETTI power generators fuel his off-grid activities. Immersed in nature, he enjoys family moments and recharges himself to bounce back stronger. This partnership underscores BLUETTI’s mission to empower individuals and communities with robust power solutions, enabling them to push their boundaries.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Latrell Mitchell, an exceptional athlete and an inspiration to millions. Latrell’s relentless pursuit of greatness perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering those who lead an active lifestyle. Together, we will create a positive impact, championing sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future.” James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI expressed their excitement about the partnership.

BLUETTI and Latrell Mitchell are natural partners, both deeply committed to greatness and advocating for sustainable living. This partnership signifies a harmonious fusion of technology and sports, emphasizing the power of collective efforts in driving sustainable development. 

In expressing his delight at becoming a partner of BLUETTI, Latrell Mitchell said: “As I power through life’s challenges on and off the field, I’m electrified to join BLUETTI as their ambassador – charging ahead to inspire a brighter, sustainable future for all!”

About BLUETTI 

BLUETTI is a pioneer in the energy storage industry. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI has expanded its reach to over 100 countries and gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

About Latrell Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell, a highly respected figure in the world of rugby league, not only excels in his athletic pursuits but also embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and promotes sustainable living. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-welcomes-rugby-league-superstar-latrell-mitchell-as-new-brand-ambassador-301896860.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.