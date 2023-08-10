AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LBB Specialties’ Courtney Flood Promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

PRNewswire August 11, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced Courtney Flood has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In this expanded role, Flood will report to CEO Hank DeWolf and be responsible for collaborating with vertical leadership on commercial strategy and corporate marketing. Additionally, Flood will lead the company’s principal partnership efforts and establish new processes and standards for principal management across the organization. 

LBB Specialties LLC

“Courtney has been instrumental in the realignment of our commercial organization into industry verticals while onboarding our legacy division acquisitions to join the LBB Specialties platform under one centralized brand,” said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBB Specialties. “In this expanded role, she will ensure broad customer reach by end-market, building a platform for exclusive principal representation and strategic partnerships with minimal overlapping chemistries.”

As Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Flood will also help shape future initiatives in digitization and sustainability, crucial to delivering outstanding service as a technical solutions provider for customers.

Flood joined LBB Specialties in 2020 as Director, Life Sciences Marketing and was promoted to Vice President, Marketing in 2021. Prior to joining LBB Specialties, Flood held account management roles at Croda and Brenntag Specialties. Flood holds a B.S. in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Honors Program at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. She has been a Trustee of The Chemists’ Club since 2012.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue annually and employs more than 110 commercial team members.  www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
[email protected]

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

