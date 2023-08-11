PH Emerges as One of the Rising Hyperscale Destinations in Asia, According to S&P Global Market Intelligence

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the race for data dominance intensifies in the Asia Pacific Region, the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) projects a remarkable five-fold increase in data center capacity in the country for the next five years. Supporting the local data center race is PLDT and its ICT subsidiary, ePLDT, with a current 65% market share and further plans for expansion to position the Philippines as the regional hyperscaler hub in the Asia Pacific Region.

The 2023 Q1 market report by S&P Global Market Intelligence also showed a 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the country’s data center operational space between 2020-2025 amid the ongoing expansion of hyperscalers and significant interests of global enterprises in the country.

Developments on this were tackled during S&P Global’s webinar on June 15 and 29, led by Dan Thompson, the Principal Research Analyst for Datacenter Services and Infrastructure at S&P Global. He was joined by Gary Ignacio, ePLDT’s Chief Data Center Officer, and Roselle dela Cruz, PLDT Global’s Vice President for US & Europe, Middle East and Africa Market, who shared their views on the digital shifts that have taken place in the Philippines and PLDT’s efforts to support the digitalization thrust.

As PLDT’s ICT arm, ePLDT has been investing heavily in its data center and cloud as the foundation for enterprise growth and national digitalization efforts. Ignacio envisions the Philippines replicating its success as an outsourcing hub in the cloud and hyperscale domain.

Looking ahead, ePLDT is dedicated to expanding its 10 data center infrastructure. With ongoing construction of Data Center 11 (VITRO Sta. Rosa) and plans for Data Center 12, ePLDT is ready to meet the increasing demands of hyperscalers and enterprises that will further fuel the country’s digital economy.

Dela Cruz expresses the country’s potential: “The Philippines is a rich country, not just in natural resources, culture, talent, but it is also in a unique strategic geographic position to be the next gateway to Asia from a digital infrastructure standpoint. With further collaboration with private and strong support from the government, we will definitely be the next digital hub in Asia.”

As the digital revolution gains momentum, the rise of the Philippines as a digital powerhouse is set to reshape the region’s digital landscape.

