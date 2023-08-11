Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 Honors 122 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its fifth year, the 2023 Vietnam programme has recognised 122 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 642 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 49,508 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Vietnam to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 10 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 10 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 are AEON Vietnam Company Limited, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Avery Dennison Vietnam, BaoViet Life Corporation, Baxter Vietnam Healthcare, Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Lazada Vietnam, Manulife Vietnam and Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Dutch Business Association Vietnam, European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

A. Menarini Singapore Pte. Ltd. – Vietnam Representative Office AB InBev Vietnam AEON Vietnam Company Limited AIA ( Vietnam ) Life Insurance Company Limited Amway Vietnam AMY GRUPO An Cuong Wood – Working Joint Stock Company An Du Net Payment Corp; An Lap Phat Aluminum Group APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Au Chau Fashion and Cosmetics Co., Ltd Avery Dennison Vietnam B. Braun Vietnam Co., Ltd Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Ban Vien Corporation BaoViet Life Corporation BAT Vietnam Baxter Vietnam Healthcare Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Cargill Vietnam Company Limited Carlsberg Vietnam Central Retail in Vietnam CEVA Logistics ( Vietnam ) Co., Ltd Chubb Life Insuarance Vietnam Company Limited CIMB Bank Vietnam CJ Foods Vietnam Co., Ltd CMA CGM Vietnam Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Con Cung Joint Stock Company Concentrix Vietnam Crystal International Group Limited Dai-ichi Life Insurance of Vietnam , Limited Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.) DatVietVAC Group Holdings De Heus Vietnam Deloitte Vietnam Diageo Vietnam Limited DKSH Vietnam DOJI Gold & Gems Group DXC Technology Services Vietnam Far Eastern Polytex ( Viet Nam ) Limited FPT Information System Corporation FrieslandCampina Vietnam Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited Fulbright University Vietnam FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Gamuda Land Vietnam GELEX Group Joint Stock Company GeoComply Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio Hanwha Life Vietnam Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) Hoang Ha Label Co., Ltd. Home Credit Vietnam IDS Medical Systems ( Vietnam ) Limited (idsMED Vietnam ) IGC Group ILA Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Johnson & Johnson ( Viet Nam ) Co., Ltd Kimberly-Clark Vietnam Ltd. KN Holdings Lazada Vietnam Liberty Insurance Limited LIXIL Vietnam Long Thanh Golf Investment & Trading Joint – Stock Company Manulife Vietnam Masan Group Corporation Mazars Vietnam Co., Ltd. Microsoft Vietnam MSD Vietnam Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank NashTech National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank NFQ Asia Nutifood OPSWAT Pascalia Group PC1 Group Pepperl+Fuchs ( Vietnam ) Co,. Ltd Pfizer ( Vietnam ) Limited Company Phu Long Real Estates Corporation Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd Reckitt Vietnam RMIT University Vietnam Roeders Viet Nam Company Limited RT Holdings Joint Stock Company Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank SaiGon-HaNoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Samtec Vietnam Company Limited Sandoz Vietnam Schaeffler Vietnam Limited Shell Vietnam Limited Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd. Signify Vietnam Limited SmartOSC Corporation Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) Sparx* – a Virtuos Studio Sun Group Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC Techcombank Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Company Limited Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) TrueCommerce DiCentral Co.,Ltd Uniqlo Vietnam Company Limited United International Pharma Co., Ltd. United Nations International School Of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited URC Vietnam Company Limited Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC) Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company Viettel Group VitaDairy VietNam Joint Stock Company VMO Holdings Technology Joint Stock Company VUS – The English Center Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

A. Menarini Singapore Pte. Ltd. – Vietnam Representative Office Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd AMY GRUPO Carlsberg Vietnam Central Retail in Vietnam CIMB Bank Vietnam Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Diageo Vietnam Limited GeoComply Home Credit Vietnam ILA Masan Group Corporation Microsoft Vietnam NashTech Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd. Signify Vietnam Limited United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) FPT Information System Corporation FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Signify Vietnam Limited Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank BaoViet Life Corporation Cargill Vietnam Company Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited IGC Group Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Nutifood Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd United Nations International School Of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) United Overseas Bank ( Vietnam ) Limited VitaDairy VietNam Joint Stock Company VUS – The English Center Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited

