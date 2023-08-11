AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 Honors 122 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

PRNewswire August 11, 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its fifth year, the 2023 Vietnam programme has recognised 122 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 642 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 49,508 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Vietnam to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 10 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 10 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 are AEON Vietnam Company Limited, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Avery Dennison Vietnam, BaoViet Life Corporation, Baxter Vietnam Healthcare, Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Lazada Vietnam, Manulife Vietnam and Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Dutch Business Association Vietnam, European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. A. Menarini Singapore Pte. Ltd. – Vietnam Representative Office
  2. AB InBev Vietnam
  3. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  4. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
  5. Amway Vietnam
  6. AMY GRUPO
  7. An Cuong Wood – Working Joint Stock Company
  8. An Du Net Payment Corp;
  9. An Lap Phat Aluminum Group
  10. APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
  11. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
  12. Au Chau Fashion and Cosmetics Co., Ltd
  13. Avery Dennison Vietnam
  14. B. Braun Vietnam Co., Ltd
  15. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  16. Ban Vien Corporation
  17. BaoViet Life Corporation
  18. BAT Vietnam
  19. Baxter Vietnam Healthcare
  20. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
  21. Cargill Vietnam Company Limited
  22. Carlsberg Vietnam
  23. Central Retail in Vietnam
  24. CEVA Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  25. Chubb Life Insuarance Vietnam Company Limited
  26. CIMB Bank Vietnam
  27. CJ Foods Vietnam Co., Ltd
  28. CMA CGM Vietnam
  29. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  30. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
  31. Con Cung Joint Stock Company
  32. Concentrix Vietnam
  33. Crystal International Group Limited
  34. Dai-ichi Life Insurance of Vietnam, Limited
  35. Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.)
  36. DatVietVAC Group Holdings
  37. De Heus Vietnam
  38. Deloitte Vietnam
  39. Diageo Vietnam Limited
  40. DKSH Vietnam
  41. DOJI Gold & Gems Group
  42. DXC Technology Services Vietnam
  43. Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited
  44. FPT Information System Corporation
  45. FrieslandCampina Vietnam
  46. Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited
  47. Fulbright University Vietnam
  48. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  49. Gamuda Land Vietnam
  50. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company
  51. GeoComply
  52. Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio
  53. Hanwha Life Vietnam
  54. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Vietnam
  55. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank  (HDBank)
  56. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC)
  57. Hoang Ha Label Co., Ltd.
  58. Home Credit Vietnam
  59. IDS Medical Systems (Vietnam) Limited (idsMED Vietnam)
  60. IGC Group
  61. ILA
  62. Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
  63. Johnson & Johnson (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd
  64. Kimberly-Clark Vietnam Ltd.
  65. KN Holdings
  66. Lazada Vietnam
  67. Liberty Insurance Limited
  68. LIXIL Vietnam
  69. Long Thanh Golf Investment & Trading Joint – Stock Company
  70. Manulife Vietnam
  71. Masan Group Corporation
  72. Mazars Vietnam Co., Ltd.
  73. Microsoft Vietnam
  74. MSD Vietnam
  75. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  76. NashTech
  77. National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  78. NFQ Asia
  79. Nutifood
  80. OPSWAT
  81. Pascalia Group
  82. PC1 Group
  83. Pepperl+Fuchs (Vietnam) Co,. Ltd
  84. Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company
  85. Phu Long Real Estates Corporation
  86. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd
  87. Reckitt Vietnam
  88. RMIT University Vietnam
  89. Roeders Viet Nam Company Limited
  90. RT Holdings Joint Stock Company
  91. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  92. SaiGon-HaNoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  93. Samtec Vietnam Company Limited
  94. Sandoz Vietnam
  95. Schaeffler Vietnam Limited
  96. Shell Vietnam Limited
  97. Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd.
  98. Signify Vietnam Limited
  99. SmartOSC Corporation
  100. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank)
  101. Sparx* – a Virtuos Studio
  102. Sun Group
  103. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  104. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
  105. Techcombank
  106. Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Company Limited
  107. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)
  108. TrueCommerce DiCentral Co.,Ltd
  109. Uniqlo Vietnam Company Limited
  110. United International Pharma Co., Ltd.
  111. United Nations International School Of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi)
  112. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  113. URC Vietnam Company Limited
  114. Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC)
  115. Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company
  116. Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company
  117. Viettel Group
  118. VitaDairy VietNam Joint Stock Company
  119. VMO Holdings Technology Joint Stock Company
  120. VUS – The English Center
  121. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
  122. Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. A. Menarini Singapore Pte. Ltd. – Vietnam Representative Office
  2. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  3. AMY GRUPO
  4. Carlsberg Vietnam
  5. Central Retail in Vietnam
  6. CIMB Bank Vietnam
  7. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  8. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
  9. Diageo Vietnam Limited
  10. GeoComply
  11. Home Credit Vietnam
  12. ILA
  13. Masan Group Corporation
  14. Microsoft Vietnam
  15. NashTech
  16. Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd.
  17. Signify Vietnam Limited
  18. United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
  2. FPT Information System Corporation
  3. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  4. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank  (HDBank)
  5. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  7. Signify Vietnam Limited
  8. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  9. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)
  10. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

  1. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  2. BaoViet Life Corporation
  3. Cargill Vietnam Company Limited
  4. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  5. IGC Group
  6. Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
  7. Nutifood
  8. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  9. United Nations International School Of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi)
  10. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  11. VitaDairy VietNam Joint Stock Company
  12. VUS – The English Center
  13. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected]asia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-thrives-inclusion-prevails-hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-vietnam-2023-honors-122-champions-of-an-inclusive-workforce-301898583.html

SOURCE Business Media International

