Coinstore, the first choice for the initial launch unveiled in Coinstore Brand Launch Conference 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coinstore is a world-leading digital asset trading platform that strongly focuses on emerging high-growth markets. Founded in December 2020, our team comprises seasoned financial and blockchain experts from top-tier investment banks, hedge funds, and the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms.

Since the launch of our spot trading system 1.0 on June 11, 2021, we have served over 500 global projects, with more than 3.6 million registered users and a peak daily transaction volume of 110,000 users as of May 2023. Our services span across 175 countries and regions, with Indonesia, India, and Nigeria being the top three countries with the highest user population. We anticipate surpassing 10 million users by 2025.

In the face of industry challenges brought by other platforms, Coinstore has grown rapidly and emerged as the most promising exchange. This success is a result of our clear market positioning, long-term goals, and continuous improvement in market operations.

Coinstore: Uniting Premium Assets, Empowering Global Project Premieres.

Bringing together premium assets from around the world, Coinstore aims to establish itself as the leading global platform for exclusive premier listings. In the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinstore, based in Singapore, stands out by thoroughly analyzing our business logic and positioning. With a strong emphasis on product and service experiences, we proudly present our brand positioning and value proposition as “The Premier Global Platform for Exclusive Premier Listings.”

Coinstore believes in providing users with a wider range of tradable high-quality assets, delivering better trading experiences, and higher investment returns. With utmost responsibility to provide projects with convenient and valuable end-to-end services, we strive to continuously innovate and improve our products, ensuring premium services for our users.

Continuously innovating: Building a User-Centric Product Ecosystem

The blockchain industry is a realm of disruptive innovation, and our team embodies the vibrant spirit of youth and a relentless pursuit of innovation. We are constantly refining and iterating our products to provide users with premium services.

Over the past two years, Coinstore Exchange has focused on excelling in digital asset spot trading. In August 2022, we officially launched Launchpad, selecting a total of 18 projects. On average, these projects achieved a remarkable oversubscription rate of 92% and a Prime oversubscription rate of 41 times, raising a total of 4.55 million USDT. As of June, the average increase in value for projects launched on Prime was 1071%. Launchpad has become a popular and successful product for Coinstore.

On December 1, 2022, our in-platform live streaming brand, CS Live, was officially launched. By June 2023, we had conducted 22 live streaming sessions, covering various context, attracting a total of 176,000 viewers, with the highest viewership of 12,000 people in a single session.

In March 2023, Coinstore introduced Web3.0, leveraging wallets as the gateway to bridge the gap between Centralized Exchanges (CEX) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEX). Looking ahead, Coinstore will continue to introduce more financial innovations, aiming to provide more inclusive digital financial services to users worldwide. We strive to offer a one-stop digital asset management service, catering to the diverse investment needs of our users.

Unparalleled Service: Establishing a Project-Centric Delivery System

As the leading platform for global premier listings, Coinstore is committed to providing customized services that cover the entire lifecycle of a project. We believe that our service truly begins once a project is listed on our exchange. To better serve project teams, Coinstore has established a dedicated delivery department. Each project is assigned a dedicated individual who oversees and assists with the entire process, including listing, marketing, operations, and technical services. We design customized plans that align with the platform and project’s specific requirements, while closely adapting to market changes. We continuously enrich application scenarios and engage in community activities to strongly support high-quality projects and elevate overall project quality. Our exceptional listing services have received unanimous recognition and high praise from industry projects.

To achieve this, we have made a series of efforts. We provide global promotion and event services for high-quality projects, organizing industry conferences of the highest caliber worldwide, facilitating the international development of numerous exceptional projects. Additionally, we plan various forms of operational activities to meet the diverse trading needs of projects and users. Indeed, we maintain rigorous assessment criteria for projects and have established a professional risk control system to safeguard the interests and fund security of project teams and users. We strive to become the preferred platform for the global premier listings of more high-quality assets.

Focusing on “emerging markets” and cultivating regional traffic

We have effectively established a network of global sites and business centers in emerging markets, strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities these markets offer. With over 200 international staff and 13 centers worldwide, we are committed to providing localized professional connections and services to our global user base. Our dedicated local teams in the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other regions demonstrate our deep commitment to serving our users with expertise and understanding of their local markets.

Coinstore has built a service team focused on project services. On the business side, we have established 13 overseas operational centers with localized teams in the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other countries, allowing us to quickly reach 70% of blockchain projects worldwide.

On October 18, 2022, Coinstore signed an MOU with the Indonesian government in Jakarta, aiming to jointly enhance the quality of the Indonesian crypto ecosystem.

On June 8, 2023, Coinstore signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Philippine government in Manila, promoting the compliance process of Coinstore in the Philippines.

To establish a stronger presence in regional markets and mobilize local resources, Coinstore has launched two major offline conference brands, ‘CS Connect’ and ‘Cryptalk,’ regularly held in various emerging markets. These conferences bring together local project teams, media, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and investors to explore the latest trends and developments in the cryptocurrency field. To date, more than 15 conferences have been held, covering countries such as Colombia, London, Thailand, Russia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and many more. In the second half of 2023, Coinstore is expected to host more than 20 Cryptalk events and 30 Connect events, covering over 20 countries.

In response to local KOLs, Coinstore introduced the Teamster and CS League programs in September 2022, gathering an alliance of KOLs from various emerging markets such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each KOL has a fan base ranging from 1,000 to 100,000, covering 32 major countries across different industries. They are committed to supporting Coinstore’s online promotion efforts in the long term. As of 2023, a total of 978 captains have participated in the program.

Coinstore’s Mission and Values.

At Coinstore, we are deeply committed to ‘global compliance’ and have curated a robust product lineup that encompasses spot trading, over-the-counter (OTC) services, Launchpad, wallets, staking (Earn), contracts, derivatives, and Labs. These offerings provide a diverse range of digital asset financial services to our global user community.

Coinstore has embraced a noble mission and set of values since its inception, striving to establish itself as a world-class digital asset exchange. With passion and determination, we face the challenges posed by every user, every partner, and the entire industry.

Since its establishment, Coinstore has upheld the notion of “integrity-driven”: in actively promoting the healthy development of the industry; fostering a collaborative ecosystem with peers instead of denigration, safeguarding the interests of project parties by refraining from market manipulation; and placing utmost importance on user value, striving to protect the security of every investor’s funds and service rights. Coinstore adheres to the concept of ‘long-termism’ over a decade and practices the craftsmanship spirit of ‘one step at a time,’ never pursuing short-term gains or compromising the interests of users and partners. In the face of questioning, we continuously reflect, optimize our products, user experience, and customer service. Coinstore will always remember its original intention, forge ahead, and consistently prioritize its mission and user value, putting forth relentless efforts towards that goal.

Prioritizing User Needs and Asset Security

Coinstore is committed to becoming the “Swiss Bank” of exchanges, prioritizing user needs and asset security above all else. With a resolute dedication to being the most trusted and secure exchange worldwide, Coinstore is determined to offer unparalleled services to its global user base.

Providing round-the-clock, multilingual customer support, Coinstore has proven its unwavering commitment to users over the past year. Recovering millions of USDT worth of assets lost due to user errors, Coinstore understands the urgency when it comes to user asset security. The team firmly believes that steadfast perseverance will lead to long-term rewards.

Looking into the future, digital assets represent a crucial revolution for all of humanity, ushering us into an era of boundless possibilities within the digital world Coinstore aims to establish itself as the foremost digital asset services platform, offering the most extensive range of cryptocurrencies, boasting the largest user base, ensuring the utmost asset security, providing an exceptional customer experience, and maintaining the most stable technological infrastructure. Our short-term goal is to establish ourselves as the leading global exchange specializing in emerging, high-growth markets.

Bill Gates once said, “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” While Coinstore may not be that powerful today, we firmly believe that in ten years, Coinstore will astonish the entire digital world and create even greater value for its users and the entire industry.

Coinstore’s Objectives

Coinstore aims to be the foremost digital asset service platform, offering the most extensive selection of cryptocurrencies, boasting the largest user community, ensuring utmost asset security, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and upholding a rock-solid technological foundation. Our immediate objective is to establish ourselves as the leading global exchange in burgeoning high-growth markets. By 2025, our ultimate ambition is to cement our status as the primary entry point for digital assets, catering to millions of users worldwide, and becoming the premier global platform in emerging markets.

As of May 2023, the platform boasts over 3.6 million registered users and an impressive peak daily transaction volume of 110,000 users. With its services extending across 175 countries and regions, Coinstore's services span across 175 countries and regions, with Indonesia, India, and Nigeria being the top three countries with the highest user population. Coinstore is gearing up to exceed the milestone of 10 million users by the year 2025.

