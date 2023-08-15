Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. Embarks on its 34th Year of Excellence and Resilience, Embracing the Post-Pandemic Era with Renewed Zeal

Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. Garners Prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Award 2023, Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence and Innovation in the Beverage Industry

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On its 34th year of operations, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. (PCPPI) is poised to face a post-pandemic world with a renewed clarity of purpose and passion for action. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Innovation, Care & Respect, Empowerment and Excellence (ICARE), PCPPI has been able to deliver remarkable business performance at the end of 2022 through the concerted efforts of its employees (fondly called Bravehearts) and with support from its principal shareholders, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd., and Quaker Global Investments B.V.

As the Philippines’ exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages, PCPPI brings well-loved beverage brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Tropicana, Lipton, Sting, Premier, and Milkis to Filipino customers nationwide. Through its partnership with Lotte, PCPPI recently announced that it will be bringing one of South Korea’s leading soju brands, Chum Churum, to more Filipino homes.

The company is dedicated to its mission of creating a positive impact on Filipino society. PCPPI envisions becoming the leading beverage company in the Philippines. In doing so, it is committed to driving sustainable and profitable growth by providing a wide range of quality beverages to its consumers. This will lead to superior value for its shareholders and business partners, building careers for its employees while also nurturing the communities and the environment.

Led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederick D. Ong, PCPPI has been on a journey of transformation that will further strengthen the organization in the future. The organization has taken strides in refocusing its product portfolio, with the goal of sustaining its brand leadership. PCPPI is optimistic that its brands, particularly Sting and Mountain Dew, will meet their objectives of leading their respective market categories. Among the opportunities that PCPPI is looking into is the increased market demand for zero-sugar beverages. This holds promise for the organization as it explores stronger offerings to address the current trends of customer demands.

PCPPI is also revamping its go-to-market strategy, which includes streamlining its key accounts’ management processes into a more focused, centralized system that allows for improved client servicing. Digitization and trade optimization initiatives are also in place to empower PCPPI’s leaders in making informed decisions, enforcing the organization’s data-driven culture. PCPPI has implemented optimization programs that help reduce expenses and boost productivity, with management keen on enhancing its manufacturing and warehousing network to realize savings without compromising production capabilities.

One of the company’s growth initiatives is to expand its reach through partnerships and client acquisitions. Last year closed with major client acquisitions that will bring PCPPI’s products closer to more Filipinos, starting the rollout with Jollibee Foods Corporation in Mindanao. Through these partnerships, well-loved dining brands such as Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Burger King, and Mang Inasal now exclusively carry PCPPI’s carbonated soft drinks in the region.

In 2022, PCPPI registered PHP38.36 billion in revenues, which is 17% higher than what was posted in the previous year. The improvement is noteworthy as this was achieved in the face of great economic challenges including industry-wide concerns regarding sufficient sugar supply. PCPPI is inspired by its ICARE values, as these guide the organization and its leaders in developing programs that further its responsibilities towards people, productivity, and the planet.

This 2023, the organization calibrated its sustainability focus towards a broader framework, encompassing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. PCPPI is a valued private sector representative in its home city of Muntinlupa’s Ecological Solid Waste Management Bureau. The company has managed to reduce the plastic resin used in its packaging materials and has decreased the volume of carton material used in its packaging by 99.1 metric tons in 2022. That same year, Bravehearts were able to donate and plant an estimated amount of 800 seedlings during community projects. Government agencies like the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) work closely with PCPPI for community activities such as clean-up drives and the Adopt-A-River Program.

As PCPPI leaps forward this 2023 and towards the future, the organization’s commitment to its mission, vision, and values remains steadfast. With the support and collaborative efforts of its partners, powered by a dedicated team, the company will be able to achieve profitable growth that is aligned with its goal of becoming the country’s leading beverage company.

To mark PCPPI’s tremendous achievements in the corporation’s growth as well as its contributions to the environment and Filipino communities, PCPPI was honored with the Linchpin of Asia Award 2023 by regional NGO Enterprise Asia. The esteemed award celebrates PCPPI’s success and serves as a testament that illuminates its journey to the zenith of corporate excellence.

