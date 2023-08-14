AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Antaisolar Announces Signing of 470MWp Solar Tracker in Uzbekistan with Enter Engineering

PRNewswire August 14, 2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antaisolar the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, announced it has signed a 470MWp Solar Tracking System Supply contract with Enter Engineering, the top-ranked EPC contractor in Central Asia. Gabriel William Wong, Vice President of Antaisolar, Arabin Lama, General Manager of APAC, and representatives of Enter Engineering attended the contract signing ceremony. The project will be Antaisolar’s largest solar tracker project in Central Asia, and will be completed in December 2023.

After the completion of the project, it will be able to transmit about 600 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity every year, and reduce the annual carbon dioxide emissions by 600,000 tons. It can effectively promote the development and construction of local renewable energy, assist in the transformation and upgrading of the local energy structure.

The project adopts Antaisolar’s slew-drive single-axis 1P Independent Tracking System, TAI-Simple, which can achieve an increase of 18.5-24% in power generation. TAI-Simple passes the rigorous test of the top wind tunnel laboratory CPP, and is designed in strict accordance with the wind tunnel test data. It can solve the problem of instability and ensure the safe operation of the power plant under extreme wind and snow conditions. And It also can perfectly fit with large-size bifacial modules and perform large tracking angles, further improving power generation efficiency and reducing operating costs. 

Uzbekistan has sufficient sunlight resources, suitable for the development of solar energy. In recent years, in response to global climate change and national economic development, Uzbekistan vigorously develops the new energy industry, and plans to increase the proportion of renewable energy power generation to 25% in 2026. As a photovoltaic emerging market country with great development potential, Uzbekistan attracting the attention of global PV investors and developers.

Antaisolar and Enter Engineering will continue to deepen cooperation in the photovoltaic market. With excellent product quality, rigorous project design and efficient team service, they will deeply discover the photovoltaic market in Central Asia, and contribute to the construction of a zero-carbon society.

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, the global leading of Solar trackers and mounting system solutions provider.. Established in 2006, it has currently built up a manpower of more than 800 employees, know-how technology with an in-house R&D team of 120 specialists. As of the end of 2022, its cumulative solar racking shipments had reached 25.4GW.

www.antaisolar.com

Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Antaisolar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.