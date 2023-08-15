ViewSonic Presents the 4th ColorPro Awards: “RISE” to New Heights in Photography and Videography

BREA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 4th ColorPro Awards. A celebration of artistic expression and innovation, this year’s global visual arts competition takes the theme of “RISE,” inviting participants to soar to new creative heights as they capture their moments of transformation. This year’s edition widens its creative scope beyond photographs to embrace videos as well, offering new possibilities for creatives to express their vision. From August 15th to September 24th, 2023, participants can submit their entries to compete for prizes exceeding US$20,000 in value. Additionally, participants can take part in the Social Media Lucky Draw for a chance to win the ColorPro VP2756-2k monitor.

The theme “RISE” symbolizes transformative power, inviting participants to explore narratives of growth, achievement, empowerment, and resilience within. Whether conveyed through striking photographs or compelling videos, the theme offers artists a platform to captivate and inspire their audience with their visual storytelling. Notably, industry leaders SHOOTERS, PANTONE®, Capture One, Calibrite, and Shoot The Frame will collaborate, not only to host workshops and promotional activities during the Awards, but also as esteemed members of the judging panel.

“Last year, we achieved a remarkable breakthrough by transforming the ColorPro Awards into a global visual arts competition, welcoming more partners and creators into our vibrant global community,” stated Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “As we venture into the 4th ColorPro Awards with the new theme ‘RISE’ and the introduction of the Videography category, we aim to inspire and empower creators worldwide to pursue their moments of transformation, urging them to explore uncharted territories and achieve their artistic ‘RISE.'”

Alongside the cash prize, winners will receive top-of-the-line ViewSonic ColorPro monitors, specially designed for creative professionals seeking true color accuracy and remarkable performance. Winners will also receive a suite of products and memberships designed to optimize their creative workflows. These include Capture One perpetual licenses, color management products courtesy of PANTONE® and Calibrite, and exclusive memberships from Shoot The Frame.

A distinguished panel of internationally acclaimed photographers and videographers will meticulously review the submissions, ensuring impartiality and acknowledging excellence in artistic expression. The submitted artwork will be evaluated by the panel considering its storytelling, aesthetics, creativity, relevance to the awards theme, and technical execution.

Amongst the panel are four ColorPro ambassadors and creators, invited to share their narratives of “RISE.” Luke Stackpoole captures the theme through awe-inspiring photography of natural wonders, as seen from his drone during his global explorations. Photographer Jack Harding associates the concept of “RISE” with a shoot in Madeira, Portugal. Following a four-day wait for clear weather, the sunshine ignited the clouds, painting the sky with stunning colors and casting a beautiful light over the landscape. Requiring patience, this precise moment marked the culmination of the shoot.

Filmmaker JustKay presents his unique perspective on rising against the odds and confronting the unknown. His compelling short film “Take a Leap of Faith” vividly captures the turning point of his life when he chose not to attend college, bravely abandoning the conventional path to pursue his dream wholeheartedly. Echoing the theme of “RISE,” filmmaker Alice Greenfield beautifully intertwines her love for swimming with her narrative. She conveys the solace she finds in the ocean – a rejuvenating space that clears her mind and empowers her to rise and face each day with renewed vigor.

ViewSonic ColorPro aims to inspire and encourage artistic growth worldwide. Through offering a platform for creators to share their unique visions, ColorPro provides a space for artistic expression to flourish. The ColorPro Awards stand as a testament to ViewSonic’s commitment to empowering creators and nurturing emerging talents in photography and videography.

For more details about the ColorPro Awards 2023, please visit: https://www.viewsonic.com/colorpro/event/colorproawards2023/

To participate in the Social Media Lucky Draw, follow the steps outlined in the official ColorPro Instagram (@colorpro).

[i] ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the host and sponsor of the contest. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp., located in California, USA.

