  • award and prize

ADA Crowned Mob-Ex Southeast Asia Agency Champion 2023 With Record-Breaking 10 Wins

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Independent agency partner ADA dominated the Mob-Ex Awards 2023 with a historic 10 wins, cementing its position as the fastest-growing agency in the region. Its haul of 2 Golds, 5 Silvers and 3 Bronzes spanned across mobile campaigns for clients in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, en route to winning the coveted Mob-Ex Southeast Asia Agency Champion title.

Blu by BCA Digital topped the chart with 2 Golds in Best App Install and Best Original Content for their #JadiWise campaign. Other notable wins include Silvers for Matahari Lebaran campaign (Best Mobile Campaign), BCA KPR Anti-Drama (Best Insight-Driven Mobile Campaign), TMRW UOB Thailand (Best Mobile Advertising Strategy & Best App Install Campaign) and Unilever Sri Lanka (Best Consumer Goods Campaign).

Other award-winning campaigns include Kopi Kenangan’s bronze for Best F&B Campaign, Japan National Travel Organisation (JNTO) for Best Hospitality & Travel Campaign as well as VF Group (Timberland) for Best Use of Promotion. These victories highlight ADA’s prowess in crafting effective, innovative mobile strategies for a diverse range of clients, underlining an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in mobile marketing.

Delivering meaningful business outcomes to clients

Faradi Bachri, ADA’s Regional Head of Marketing Performance reflected on the amazing wins, “For a 5-years old agency, we are incredibly proud of this remarkable achievement. ADA has always pride ourselves on delivering meaningful business outcomes to our clients and to be recognised for this feat in a prestigious award like Mob-Ex will only spur us to do better.”

ADA core strength comes from an outcome-driven approach that transcends traditional performance marketing. Other components of the digital ecosystem are seamlessly weaved into media strategies, ranging from data analytics, content, digital commerce solutions and cutting-edge marketing technology. This dynamic blueprint enables a customised and multifaceted approach that not only propels campaign performances but also forges impactful connections across all marketing efforts.

About ADA  

ADA provides services that enable enterprises and brands to drive top line growth through digital marketing and sales transformation across Asia. It operates three data-driven service segments: 

i.        Marketing Solutions: provides performance marketing, which enables clients to reach consumers efficiently on social media, native ads, display ads and search marketing; creative solutions to drive user engagement and conversation rates; and marketing technology transformation involves consultation on the implementation of managed services that enable brands to achieve superior customer experiences with technology platforms.

ii.      Digital Commerce Solutions: provide brands with end-to-end store management to fulfil enablement on marketplaces, social channels, third party messaging channels and owned websites.

iii.    Customer Engagement Solutions: used by enterprises to enhance customer support and communicate with consumers in real-time through SMS, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

iv.     Data & AI: enables brands to unlock the power of data through data engineering, analytics, strategy and management for seamless problem solving and enhanced business outcomes.

ADA, which operates 13 offices across Asia with approximately 1,400 employees, was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ada-crowned-mob-ex-southeast-asia-agency-champion-2023-with-record-breaking-10-wins-301901822.html

SOURCE ADA

