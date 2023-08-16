CNN’s Going Green explores revolutionary solutions for a greener food industry

Special coverage airs August 14-18, with a 30-minute program airing August 19

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, the upcoming episode of Going Green presents an insightful journey through the life cycle of food – from the seeds sewn in the ground to its final stage after consumption. CNN meets remarkable innovators and organizations that are at the forefront of transforming the food industry, aligning environmental protection with a consistent supply of nourishing sustenance.

First up, CNN visits Loowatt, a London-based company that champions an innovative approach to address sanitation and hygiene-related challenges. Nearly one million people die each year from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases. Billions more lack access to proper sanitation facilities. By introducing an innovative toilet system that efficiently separates waste at its source and transforms it into valuable resources, Loowatt not only elevates human dignity and hygiene standards but also makes significant strides in curbing the ecological repercussions associated with inadequate sanitation.

CNN then travels to Compton, California, a city with rich history of farming. CNN sheds light on Plenty, a pioneering agriculture startup that has unveiled a remarkable $100 million facility, which claims to potentially be the most technologically advanced vertical farm in the world. Their groundbreaking approach yields an astonishing 350 times the produce, all while using a fraction of the water needed for traditional farming. By harnessing technology to optimize space and resources, Plenty not only offers high-quality, pesticide-free produce but also significantly minimizes the ecological impact associated with traditional farming practices.

Food waste is not only bad for the economy but also a contributor to climate change. That’s why one company, Too Good To Go, is hoping its mystery food bags can be part of the solution. The Copenhagen-based company has created an app that allows restaurants in more than 17 countries to sell food that otherwise would have been thrown away at the end of the day, benefitting both customers and the environment. It champions a sustainable path forward by efficiently redistributing food resources and minimizing landfill contributions.

It’s then off to Apeel Sciences in Goleta, California, a game-changer in the fight against global food waste. Recognizing that a staggering one-third of produced food is wasted annually, Apeel Sciences has developed an innovative technology that employs natural, edible coatings to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. By harnessing the forces of nature, Apeel Sciences not only helps to conserve precious resources but also minimize the carbon footprint associated with food waste.

Finally, CNN showcases TerraCycle, a Trenton, New Jersey based recycling business that created the revolutionary LOOP system, enabling companies to shift from disposable packaging to durable and reusable containers. While the system offers convenient and sustainable packaging alternatives, it also mitigates pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and preserves our precious ecosystems. CNN also travels to Hong Kong’s O-Park1 (Organic Resources Recovery Centre), a sustainable solution to overflowing landfills. By converting food waste into biogas for power generation and compost for agricultural use, O-Park1 exemplifies the global efforts cities are undertaking to confront their food waste challenges.

Going Green trailer: bit.ly/3sfmCmN

Going Green images: bit.ly/45qluev

Going Green microsite: https://cnn.it/3bMvOqF

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 19th August at 12:30pm HKT

Sunday, 20th August at 6pm HKT

Monday, 21st August at 1am HKT

