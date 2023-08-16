AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Kehua’s 700 units of UPS Witness the Successful Conclusion of FISU World University Games

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Under the great expectation, the 31st FISU World University Games Summer (Universiade) came to a successful end in Chengdu, Sichuan, the hometown of panda in China. It must be said that the Universiade is like a hot and spicy Sichuan hotpot.

The Universiade, in which all the compulsory sports are Olympic sports, is second only to the Olympic Games in scale, and is known as the “Little Olympics”. Athletes from 113 countries and regions participated in this year’s Universiade.

Kehua provided more than 700 units of MR Series and KR Series UPS for the Games, which were installed in the opening ceremony venues, closing ceremony venues, media centers, important hotels, and other competition venues to ensure smooth power supply for the Games.

As early as last year, when the equipment arrived in Chengdu, Yang, an engineer from Kehua, participated in the commissioning of the machines; as the tournament approached, he entered the same venues again: “The installation site encountered some difficulties, such as space limitations of the venues, the number of units, and time constraints – but this is not a problem, Kehua carried it! ” In the end, Kehua UPS was as stable as ever during the tournament! The task was successfully accomplished by carrying over the continuous fluctuation and impact of all the sensible equipment in the venue!

Why did the Universiade choose Kehua?

  • Kehua has rich experience in power supply for events, such as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Hangzhou Asian Games..
  • Kehua’s lean supply chain and manufacturing strength provided fast delivery and highly reliable O&M services for the Universiade.
  • The small size and high efficiency of Kehua’s UPS and battery packs meet the demanding installation requirements on site. 

MR33 Series Modular UPS – AI⁺ Power Expert

MR33 Series Modular UPS, adopting advanced three-level technology, realizes highly-reliable and full redundancy design from module to the whole machine, with the advantages of high power density, easy expansion and small footprint. It adopts AI⁺energy-saving, AI⁺prediction, AI⁺health, AI⁺O&M to create a modular UPS that is green and low-carbon, safe and reliable, intelligent and simple, and flexible.

Green and low-carbon games are gradually becoming a trend in organizing world events. The Chengdu Universiade started from low-carbon energy, low-carbon venues, low-carbon transportation, low-carbon operation, low-carbon participation, etc., and took more active low-carbon measures to enrich the connotation of “Green Universiade”.

With an input current harmonic as low as 1.5%, 97% efficiency of double conversion mode, innovative W-ECO mode, intelligent hibernation, and a small footprint, etc. Kehua MR33 Series Modular UPS helps to realize the ” Green Universiade “.

About Kehua

Founded in 1988, Kehua Tech is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in critical power. Based on 35 years’ R&D and manufacturing experience in power electronics, Kehua Tech ranked No.4 in global modular UPS market share in 2021 (Omdia), and received the 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award (Frost&Sullivan). In the future, we will continue sparing no effort to provide more reliable and sustainable power to the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kehuas-700-units-of-ups-witness-the-successful-conclusion-of-fisu-world-university-games-301902266.html

SOURCE Kehua Tech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.