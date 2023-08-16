Kehua’s 700 units of UPS Witness the Successful Conclusion of FISU World University Games

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Under the great expectation, the 31st FISU World University Games Summer (Universiade) came to a successful end in Chengdu, Sichuan, the hometown of panda in China. It must be said that the Universiade is like a hot and spicy Sichuan hotpot.

The Universiade, in which all the compulsory sports are Olympic sports, is second only to the Olympic Games in scale, and is known as the “Little Olympics”. Athletes from 113 countries and regions participated in this year’s Universiade.

Kehua provided more than 700 units of MR Series and KR Series UPS for the Games, which were installed in the opening ceremony venues, closing ceremony venues, media centers, important hotels, and other competition venues to ensure smooth power supply for the Games.

As early as last year, when the equipment arrived in Chengdu, Yang, an engineer from Kehua, participated in the commissioning of the machines; as the tournament approached, he entered the same venues again: “The installation site encountered some difficulties, such as space limitations of the venues, the number of units, and time constraints – but this is not a problem, Kehua carried it! ” In the end, Kehua UPS was as stable as ever during the tournament! The task was successfully accomplished by carrying over the continuous fluctuation and impact of all the sensible equipment in the venue!

Why did the Universiade choose Kehua?

Kehua has rich experience in power supply for events, such as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Hangzhou Asian Games..

Kehua’s lean supply chain and manufacturing strength provided fast delivery and highly reliable O&M services for the Universiade.

The small size and high efficiency of Kehua’s UPS and battery packs meet the demanding installation requirements on site.

MR33 Series Modular UPS – AI⁺ Power Expert

MR33 Series Modular UPS, adopting advanced three-level technology, realizes highly-reliable and full redundancy design from module to the whole machine, with the advantages of high power density, easy expansion and small footprint. It adopts AI⁺energy-saving, AI⁺prediction, AI⁺health, AI⁺O&M to create a modular UPS that is green and low-carbon, safe and reliable, intelligent and simple, and flexible.

Green and low-carbon games are gradually becoming a trend in organizing world events. The Chengdu Universiade started from low-carbon energy, low-carbon venues, low-carbon transportation, low-carbon operation, low-carbon participation, etc., and took more active low-carbon measures to enrich the connotation of “Green Universiade”.

With an input current harmonic as low as 1.5%, 97% efficiency of double conversion mode, innovative W-ECO mode, intelligent hibernation, and a small footprint, etc. Kehua MR33 Series Modular UPS helps to realize the ” Green Universiade “.

About Kehua

Founded in 1988, Kehua Tech is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in critical power. Based on 35 years’ R&D and manufacturing experience in power electronics, Kehua Tech ranked No.4 in global modular UPS market share in 2021 (Omdia), and received the 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award (Frost&Sullivan). In the future, we will continue sparing no effort to provide more reliable and sustainable power to the world.

