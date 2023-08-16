Kirloskar and CNN mark 15 years of successful partnership around key environmental themes

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kirloskar, a leading multi-engineering conglomerate in India, celebrates its 15th consecutive year of partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) focused on a commitment to the environment.

At the heart of this enduring collaboration lies Kirloskar’s sponsorship of CNN’s Going Green initiative, a series that showcases cutting-edge green technologies and explores innovative solutions for a sustainable tomorrow. Over the past 15 years, through this partnership Kirloskar has reached global audiences including more than 700 million environmentally conscious viewers and over 270 million business decision-makers to foster a deeper understanding of sustainable innovations.

This year’s campaign centers around Kirloskar’s sponsorship of two Going Green shows airing on CNN International in August and November, which features sustainable innovations, visionary inventors and influential leaders who are devoted towards finding solutions to some of the most concerning environmental challenges. The first show traces the life cycle of food, from the seeds sown in the ground, to where it all goes once it’s been consumed. Additional content highlighting the green agenda, also sponsored by Kirloskar, will also be available across CNN’s TV, digital and social platforms.

“Our long-standing partnership with Kirloskar is a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to working with partners on important sustainable and environmental issues,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “For more than a decade and a half, Going Green has been aligned with high quality content that creates awareness and showcases stories that offer solutions for a more sustainable future. We believe this collaboration will continue captivating our global audiences and inspiring action for a better tomorrow.”

Anand V. Chitley, Vice President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, said “From the onset, Kirloskar has been devoted towards initiating and driving conversations around an eco-conscious lifestyle. We are proud to have been partnering with CNN, a global media partner who holds the same values as us which helps us to ensure narratives that inspire and empower individuals to envision a revolution in sustainability.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Kirloskar

India’s first iron plough from the Kirloskar Group not only became an instrument of wealth for the entire society but also kickstarted an industrial revolution in India. Today, building on its core engineering strength, the group’s scope of operations spans across a gamut of industrial equipment, ranging from eco-friendly Diesel Engines and Silent Generating Sets, Pumpsets, AC & Refrigeration Equipment, Air & CNG Compressors, Engine & Transmission castings and Group Captive Solar Farms. By constantly innovating and looking to the future, Kirloskar continues to offer solutions that bring out the limitless potential of its customers and helps them realise their limitless dreams. For more information visit https://www.kirloskarlimitless.com or https://www.kirloskarlimitless.com/global

