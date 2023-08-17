AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ROLLER’s Product Spotlight to Showcase Technology Innovation in the Attractions Industry

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

The rising standard of online experiences drives ROLLER’s product roadmap with the goal of reducing friction in the guest experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, is thrilled to host the next installment of its Product Spotlight. In an era where technology shapes guest interactions, ROLLER is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. ROLLER’s understanding of the rising standard of online and self-service experiences drives them to deliver technology that truly enhances the attractions industry. Consequently, this Product Spotlight will unveil its online accounts and online food and beverage features, focused on helping operators provide a superior online guest experience while helping them save time and boost spend per guest.

ROLLER’s data reveals that one in every ten bookings requires modification, costing venues considerable time and money in managing guest requests. Their data also showed that some venues receive up to 100 calls daily from guests wanting to change their bookings, resulting in unnecessary staffing costs.

ROLLER’s online accounts feature can alleviate this pain point, giving guests the power to manage booking changes themselves while giving venue staff time back in their day to focus on higher-value guest interactions. As a self-service solution, this guest-centric management approach offers the opportunity to further reduce friction from guest experiences.

Food and beverage is a growing revenue stream in the leisure and attractions industry, and with the rising adoption of self-service experiences, venues are making the switch to online ordering to scale their food and beverage operations. ROLLER’s integrated online food and beverage feature allows guests to conveniently place orders from their mobile device, eliminating the need to queue at the counter and minimizing labor costs at the point of sale.

Businesses that adopt online ordering have been shown to increase spend per guest by approximately 30% and capture roughly three times more guest data; this feature will provide a significant revenue opportunity for ROLLER customers.

“We understand the difficulty our customers face trying to keep up with rising guest expectations while managing their venue day-to-day. Not only do self-service experiences give guests what they have come to expect, they also save staff precious time to tackle the myriad of other things on their to-do list. To help operators do just that, we’re looking forward to releasing online accounts and online food and beverage in the coming weeks,” explained Rich Steers, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ROLLER.

To register for the Product Spotlight and find out more, click here.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers’ business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER’s comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

SOURCE ROLLER

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.