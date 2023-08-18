Jackery to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions for Outdoor Enthusiasts at Australia’s National 4×4 Outdoors Show

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is set to make waves at Australia’s premiere outdoor lifestyle event, the National 4×4 Outdoors Show. From August 18th to 20th, Jackery will be showcasing its innovative power solutions at BP101, Boulevard Pavilion, catering to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and addressing pressing environmental concerns.

As an advocate for sustainable and green energy solutions, Jackery joins the event to showcase its cutting-edge power solutions tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors to the exhibition will have the chance to discover Jackery’s extensive range of products, including Solar Generators, Portable Power Stations, and Solar Panels. These products highlight the brand’s innovative capabilities and global business acumen, providing visitors with the most advanced, portable, green, and sustainable outdoor power solutions available.

At Jackery’s booth, attendees will witness firsthand how Jackery’s power solutions empower outdoor adventurers by offering reliable, clean energy on the go. Whether camping, hiking, or engaging in other outdoor activities, Jackery’s products ensure a seamless power supply for various devices, such as smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, and even electric cooking equipment. With Jackery, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy their adventures while minimizing their carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Jackery continues to empower individuals worldwide with green energy solutions. With a decade of success in the US market and a growing global presence, Jackery made a significant entry into the Australian green energy market earlier this year. With select classic products already available to Aussie customers through official website and Amazon, Jackery continues to expand its presence. By participating in the National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Jackery reiterates its commitment to Australia’s outdoor community and its dedication to shaping a greener future for all.

Jackery’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its product offerings. The company has received carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for multiple solar panel and portable power products, a remarkable achievement in the solar generator industry. Furthermore, Jackery’s pursuit of sustainable innovation was recognized with the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023, specifically for its outstanding SG 2000 Plus. The company also actively engages in environmental preservation initiatives, partnering with organizations like the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

About Jackery

Jackery, the world’s leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world’s first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world’s first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China. Its products are consistently the Best Sellers on Amazon, and it has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received over 53 prestigious international design awards.

