  • award and prize

Great Place To Work® names 2023 Australia’s Best Workplaces™

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will announce Cisco, Adobe, This Is Flow and EFCOMM as the #1 Best WorkplacesTM in Australia in its 16th annual Best WorkplacesTM List Reveal this 17 August.

The emerging trends of the 2023 list shows that when navigating uncertainty, trust matters – and effective leadership is what sets the best apart from the rest. These themes along with workplace flexibility, trust in leadership and a commitment to First Nations People with intentional steps towards reconciliation- unify those ranked on the 2023 Best WorkplacesTM Australia List– part of the biggest study of workplace excellence on the globe.

The Best Workplaces™ list, announced at an industry event this at Novotel Sydney Darling Harbour, will rank 90 organisations in four different categories and represent over 100,000 employee voices across different industries in Australia. 

Categories include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with  100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best WorkplaceTM in Australia, we have used the same methodology  as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For  in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces. 

Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia, said that 2023 Best Workplaces data showed that the impact leaders had on their organisations is greater than ever in a post-pandemic world. After 30 years of un-interrupted GDP growth in Australia, the outlook is looking increasingly challenging for businesses.   

“What we saw in the 2023 results was that leaders and companies that supported their employees through the tough times in Covid came out stronger than those who did not.

“What sets these 90 Best Workplaces apart from the rest is their leaders’ strong integrity and unwavering commitment to deliver on promises, engaging meaningfully with employees, cultivating an atmosphere of mutual respect and building a true sense of camaraderie, especially when times are tough” he said. 

“Employees look to their leaders for direction and stability, intensifying the pressure on leaders to successfully navigate both operational demands and people responsibilities.  

“Employees have to juggle work and personal responsibilities while grappling with the challenges of rising living costs, and they’re seeking leaders to show genuine empathy and care for their individual circumstances. They are looking for leaders who can guide them through the challenges ahead,” said Mr Wee.

Mr Neil Solomon, Vice President, APAC & Latin America UKG and Global Great Place To Work Ambassador, said as key sponsor of the Great Place To Work Client Event and Best Workplaces Reveal 2023, UKG celebrates workplaces who embrace the ever-changing workforce.

“Caring for employees isn’t just responsible; it’s a strategic advantage and everyone wins,” he said.

About the event and partners

The 2023 Great Place To Work® Client Event with Best Workplaces reveal is hosted in Sydney at the Novotel Darling Harbour on August 17 and is supported by key partner UKG. UKG champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people.

As one of the world’s leading HCM and WFM cloud companies, UKG Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 80,000 organisations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.au. The Best Workplaces listing will also be available after the event on Great Place To Work website and socials via www.greatplacetowork.com.au

About Great Place To Work® 

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place To Work Certification™ 

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology 

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia’s Best WorkplacesTM 2023 List

MICRO (10-29)

RANK

COMPANY

1

EFCOMM

2

TRC Group

3

Katana1

4

Gridware

5

Seatram

6

The Network

7

SCALERR

8

welcome.

9

Tectum Group

10

triSearch

11

The Drive Group

12

Sensible Business Solutions

13

Cox Purtell Staffing Services

14

Tapanda Pty Ltd

15

Corporeal Health

16

Volvo Financial Services

17

i-Pharm Consulting

18

CreativeCubes.Co

19

Goodman Private Wealth

20

IBC Recruitment

SMALL (30-99)

RANK

COMPANY

1

This Is Flow

2

Macquarie Cloud Services

3

Baringa Partners

4

FSC

5

Pendula

6

Engaging.io

7

Pragmateam

8

Quorum

9

Kasada

10

Hero Head Quarters

11

Education and Migration Services Australia

12

Spaceful

13

The Media Store                               

14

Beaumont People

15

Bravure Group

16

IComm

17

I’ara Specialist Support Coordination

18

Displayr

19

intelia

20

Decision Inc Australia Pty Ltd

21

The Being Group

22

Mapien Workplace Strategists

23

Sensei

24

ROLLER

25

Parker Precision

26

LEGO Australia Pty Ltd

27

Stamford Capital Australia

28

Luminary

29

Green Building Council of Australia

30

ATEO Pty Ltd

MEDIUM (100 – 999)

RANK

COMPANY

1

Adobe

2

Slalom Consulting

3

Cobild

4

NeuroRehab Allied Health Network

5

InfoTrack

6

Sparro & Jack Nimble

7

Mantel Group

8

Henry Schein Australia

9

Carlisle Homes

10

AirTrunk

11

DiUS

12

Qualtrics

13

Jaybro Group

14

carsales.com.au

15

Insight Enterprises Australia

16

Swisse Wellness (H&H Group)

17

Mastercard Australia

18

Prospa

19

Red Hat

20

Nous Group

21

Centorrino Technologies

22

Uber Australia PTY LTD

23

Alluvium Group

24

AbbVie

25

Intuit Quickbooks

26

Bristol Myers Squibb

27

ServiceNow

28

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

29

Frontline Recruitment Group and Express Employment Professionals Australia & New Zealand

30

PageGroup Australia

LARGE (1000+)

RANK

COMPANY

1

Cisco

2

Hilton

3

Atlassian

4

DHL Express Australia

5

REA Group

6

Marriott International Australia

7

DHL Supply Chain

8

Specsavers

9

Capgemini

10

Story House Early Learning

CONTACT

Bernadette O’Connor
Director of Marketing, Great Place To Work
Phone 0466055079

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/great-place-to-work-names-2023-australias-best-workplaces-301903094.html

SOURCE Great Place to Work Australia

