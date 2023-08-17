Great Place To Work® names 2023 Australia’s Best Workplaces™

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will announce Cisco, Adobe, This Is Flow and EFCOMM as the #1 Best WorkplacesTM in Australia in its 16th annual Best WorkplacesTM List Reveal this 17 August.

The emerging trends of the 2023 list shows that when navigating uncertainty, trust matters – and effective leadership is what sets the best apart from the rest. These themes along with workplace flexibility, trust in leadership and a commitment to First Nations People with intentional steps towards reconciliation- unify those ranked on the 2023 Best WorkplacesTM Australia List– part of the biggest study of workplace excellence on the globe.

The Best Workplaces™ list, announced at an industry event this at Novotel Sydney Darling Harbour, will rank 90 organisations in four different categories and represent over 100,000 employee voices across different industries in Australia.

Categories include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best WorkplaceTM in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces.

Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia, said that 2023 Best Workplaces data showed that the impact leaders had on their organisations is greater than ever in a post-pandemic world. After 30 years of un-interrupted GDP growth in Australia, the outlook is looking increasingly challenging for businesses.

“What we saw in the 2023 results was that leaders and companies that supported their employees through the tough times in Covid came out stronger than those who did not.

“What sets these 90 Best Workplaces apart from the rest is their leaders’ strong integrity and unwavering commitment to deliver on promises, engaging meaningfully with employees, cultivating an atmosphere of mutual respect and building a true sense of camaraderie, especially when times are tough” he said.

“Employees look to their leaders for direction and stability, intensifying the pressure on leaders to successfully navigate both operational demands and people responsibilities.

“Employees have to juggle work and personal responsibilities while grappling with the challenges of rising living costs, and they’re seeking leaders to show genuine empathy and care for their individual circumstances. They are looking for leaders who can guide them through the challenges ahead,” said Mr Wee.

Mr Neil Solomon, Vice President, APAC & Latin America UKG and Global Great Place To Work Ambassador, said as key sponsor of the Great Place To Work Client Event and Best Workplaces Reveal 2023, UKG celebrates workplaces who embrace the ever-changing workforce.

“Caring for employees isn’t just responsible; it’s a strategic advantage and everyone wins,” he said.

Australia’s Best WorkplacesTM 2023 List

MICRO (10-29) RANK COMPANY 1 EFCOMM 2 TRC Group 3 Katana1 4 Gridware 5 Seatram 6 The Network 7 SCALERR 8 welcome. 9 Tectum Group 10 triSearch 11 The Drive Group 12 Sensible Business Solutions 13 Cox Purtell Staffing Services 14 Tapanda Pty Ltd 15 Corporeal Health 16 Volvo Financial Services 17 i-Pharm Consulting 18 CreativeCubes.Co 19 Goodman Private Wealth 20 IBC Recruitment SMALL (30-99) RANK COMPANY 1 This Is Flow 2 Macquarie Cloud Services 3 Baringa Partners 4 FSC 5 Pendula 6 Engaging.io 7 Pragmateam 8 Quorum 9 Kasada 10 Hero Head Quarters 11 Education and Migration Services Australia 12 Spaceful 13 The Media Store 14 Beaumont People 15 Bravure Group 16 IComm 17 I’ara Specialist Support Coordination 18 Displayr 19 intelia 20 Decision Inc Australia Pty Ltd 21 The Being Group 22 Mapien Workplace Strategists 23 Sensei 24 ROLLER 25 Parker Precision 26 LEGO Australia Pty Ltd 27 Stamford Capital Australia 28 Luminary 29 Green Building Council of Australia 30 ATEO Pty Ltd MEDIUM (100 – 999) RANK COMPANY 1 Adobe 2 Slalom Consulting 3 Cobild 4 NeuroRehab Allied Health Network 5 InfoTrack 6 Sparro & Jack Nimble 7 Mantel Group 8 Henry Schein Australia 9 Carlisle Homes 10 AirTrunk 11 DiUS 12 Qualtrics 13 Jaybro Group 14 carsales.com.au 15 Insight Enterprises Australia 16 Swisse Wellness (H&H Group) 17 Mastercard Australia 18 Prospa 19 Red Hat 20 Nous Group 21 Centorrino Technologies 22 Uber Australia PTY LTD 23 Alluvium Group 24 AbbVie 25 Intuit Quickbooks 26 Bristol Myers Squibb 27 ServiceNow 28 Nurse Next Door Home Care Services 29 Frontline Recruitment Group and Express Employment Professionals Australia & New Zealand 30 PageGroup Australia LARGE (1000+) RANK COMPANY 1 Cisco 2 Hilton 3 Atlassian 4 DHL Express Australia 5 REA Group 6 Marriott International Australia 7 DHL Supply Chain 8 Specsavers 9 Capgemini 10 Story House Early Learning

