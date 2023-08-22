AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

ERLING HAALAND BECOMES MIDEA BRAND AMBASSADOR

PRNewswire August 22, 2023
  • Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has today been announced as an Official Brand Ambassador for home appliances giant, Midea
  • The ambassador agreement is an extension of Midea’s Official Partnership with Manchester City that began in January 2020

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, one of the world’s leading and largest home appliances producer has today announced Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as its Official Global Brand Ambassador. 

Today’s announcement is the latest extension of Midea and Manchester City’s successful partnership that began in January 2020 and recently renewed in May this year. To date, the partnership has engaged millions of global fans with award-winning activations. 

To celebrate Erling becoming an Official Brand Ambassador, Midea and Manchester City have today launched a video campaign that brings to life the brand’s mantra, ‘make yourself at home’ by showcasing Erling’s use of Midea products within a tranquil home environment to find balance and the needed ‘power’ for his second home, the Etihad Stadium.

The leading home appliance brand will continue to collaborate with City’s treble winner for future seasons, connecting Erling’s fanbase with Midea customers and football fans globally, through a variety of content campaigns, as well as exclusive merchandise giveaways and other digital activities.

Erling Haaland said, “Midea is a proud partner of Manchester City and I’ve enjoyed being part of campaigns during my time with the club so far. I’ve noticed the Midea logo across the Etihad Stadium and having learned about their size and ambitions, I am pleased to become a Global Brand Ambassador today. The first video we shot a few weeks ago was really fun and I am looking forward to working together moving forwards.”

Eric Wang, President, Midea Group’s Smart Home Business said, “Erling Haaland is a household name, a player the entire world is looking at and talking about. He is so humble yet so powerful, and at 23 years old has such a potential to still be unleashed – similar to our Midea brand. We’re so delighted to kick off our partnership with him today.”

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to “make yourself at home”.

Midea Group’s globally 40 production centers and approximately 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 51.39billion in 2022. Its 31 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 80,000 granted patents to-date.

www.midea.com
www.midea.com/global/ManchesterCity
www.midea-group.com 

Contact

Brando Brandstaeter
Head of Global Brand Management & Communication
Midea Group’s International Business Division
[email protected] 

Melissa Fenlon
Head of Marketing Communications
City Football Group
[email protected] 

SOURCE Midea & Midea Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.