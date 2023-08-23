MGI Partners with NGeneBio to Advance Precision Medicine

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science and NGeneBio, a company specializing in next-generation sequencing-based diagnostic have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand the commercial access of NGeneBio’s cancer testing products globally. This strategic partnership will enable the integration of NGeneBio’s advanced diagnostic assays with MGI’s high-throughput sequencing technology to accelerate the development and application of cutting-edge sequencing products in the field of precision medicine, improving patient access to precise diagnostics and personalized treatment options.

Under the MOU, NGeneBio’s NGS cancer precision diagnosis products will be applied to MGI’s sequencing platform DNBSEQ-G99 to provide healthcare professionals access to a powerful and reliable tool for precision diagnosis and personalized treatment. In addition, the two parties will also join forces in various regional clinical trials and collaborations across the APAC region to strengthen the accessibility and commercialization of cost-effective and state-of-the-art NGS solutions through MGI’s extensive network of partners and distributors.

“MGI is proud to collaborate with NGeneBio to develop and commercialize the integrated precision diagnostic platform to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic tests,” said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “By joining forces with NGeneBio, MGI aims to be at the forefront of this revolution to provide healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that can significantly improve patient care and contribute to better health outcomes for individuals around the world.”

The field of precision medicine is growing rapidly, with NGS technology playing a crucial role in enabling personalized diagnosis and treatment. MGI’s DNBSEQ-G99 sequencer is known for its fast speed and high accuracy, making it an ideal platform for NGS-based precision diagnosis. NGeneBio’s expertise in NGS-based precision diagnosis assay platforms will complement MGI’s advanced sequencing platforms, creating a powerful synergy aimed at advancing precision medicine.

“We are extremely excited to partner with MGI to develop and deliver cutting-edge diagnostics products that have the potential to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes, said Choi Dae-chul, CEO of NGeneBio. “By leveraging NGeneBio’s NGS-based cancer panel and clinical analysis software with MGI’s DNBSEQ™ technology, we can offer a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of healthcare providers in the global market.”

Overall, the partnership between MGI and NGeneBio represents a significant step towards advancing precision medicine in the region. By combining their expertise and technologies, the two companies aim to make NGS-based precision diagnosis more accessible, cost-effective, and impactful in healthcare settings. Through their joint efforts in clinical trials, commercialization, and business development, MGI and NGeneBio will contribute to the growth of precision medicine and improve patient outcomes across Asia and beyond.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, “MGI”), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. As of June 30, 2023, MGI has more than 2,800 employees, and 35.2% of whom are R&D personnel. Founded in 2016, MGI operates in more than 90 countries and regions, serving more than 2,400 customers. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About NGeneBio

NGeneBio Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, Korea, focuses to develop new health technology based on the convergence of bio, healthcare, and information technology to offer convenient and innovative medical services to all. NGeneBio has started as an in-house business venture of KT in 2010, which was Korea’s first high-capacity genome platform technology, based on which NGeneBio was established in October 2015.

NGeneBio providing a certified NGS panels and analysis SW to medical institutions and using a precision diagnostics platform to expand the business areas of early/companion diagnosis of diseases and digital health. NGeneBio became the global leader in medical precision diagnostics by developing BRCAaccuTest™ (precise diagnostics for breast/ovarian cancer) which was not only the first to get the approval from Korean FDA (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) but also Asia’s first to receive in vitro diagnostic approval from European Union (EU). For more information, please visit the NGeneBio website or connect on LinkedIn or YouTube.

