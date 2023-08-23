AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

VNG Files Registration Statement for Potential Initial Public Offering

PRNewswire August 24, 2023

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VNG Corporation (“VNG” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in Vietnam, today announced that VNG Limited has filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). VNG Limited, a shareholder of VNG, intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market through an initial public offering (“IPO”) under the symbol “VNG”.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. will act as underwriters of the IPO. The size and price range for the potential offering have yet to be determined.

Founded in 2004, VNG has evolved from a five-person start-up into the largest homegrown digital ecosystem in Vietnam with products and services ingrained in users’ daily lives. VNG is, according to Newzoo, the number one mobile games publisher in Vietnam looking to expand globally and, according to F&S, operates the number one messaging application, Zalo, in Vietnam, with 75 million monthly active users. The Company’s other flagship products include Zing MP3 (the number one music streaming platform in Vietnam, according to F&S, with more than 28 million monthly active users), and ZaloPay (the fastest growing mobile payment application in Vietnam, according to F&S).

The Form F-1 registration statement is subject to completion and has not yet been declared effective by the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Class A ordinary shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”) unless they are offered or sold in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, such registration requirements. Any public offering of such securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of an effective registration statement that may be obtained from VNG Limited which will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135e under the Securities Act.

About VNG

Founded in 2004, VNG is a leading homegrown digital ecosystem in Vietnam, with diverse products and services through four key business segments: Games, Communications and Media, Fintech and Long-term Opportunities. Its mission is to “Build technologies and grow people. From Vietnam to the world.” Its flagship products have transformed the way millions of users experience and interact with the online world, in Vietnam and globally. Today, VNG has approximately 4,000 employees across 10 cities around the world. For more information, please visit: https://vng.com.vn/.

Media Contacts:

VNG
Thao Tran
[email protected]

FGS Global
Asia – Harry Florry and Lucy Dao
US – Ginny Wilmerding
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vng-files-registration-statement-for-potential-initial-public-offering-301908561.html

SOURCE VNG Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.