Singapore hosts first sustainability summit for youth leaders from ASEAN, China and India

ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit 2023 showcases region-wide sustainability efforts spearheaded by the next generation of young Asian leaders.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore is to host the inaugural ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit 2023 from 29 October to 3 November, organised by OSG Youth Alliance, a Singapore-based youth development social enterprise.

Supported by the ASEAN Foundation, City Developments Limited, National Youth Council and Temasek Foundation, the six-day Summit is a dynamic platform for tertiary students aged 18-25 years old from across ASEAN, China and India to collaboratively tackle the most pressing sustainability challenges of our era with youth-driven innovation, entrepreneurship and cross-cultural understanding.

Since July 2023, more than 3,600 young individuals from 12 countries in ASEAN, China and India have competed in the qualifying Sustainability Startathon: Country Rounds – the starting point and qualifying phase of the ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit. The top three teams from each country in the Country Rounds will be invited to participate in the Summit.

A journey of sustainability and growth for youths

The qualifying Sustainability Startathon: Country Rounds seek to empower youths with the sustainability-related resources and entrepreneurial know-how needed to team up and innovate solutions for real-world challenges.

Akin to a hackathon, the Startathon is designed to spark the beginning of their entrepreneurship or career journey. This endeavour is also aimed at problem statements informed by UN Sustainable Development Goals 11 and 12, making a profound impact on the social and environmental fabric of their local communities.

In September 2023, 180 finalists will be selected from these Country Rounds to advance to the Startathon: Grand Finals, which will take place at the ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit. Over these 6 days, youth teams will learn, interact, innovate and connect through its curated programme, from the Sustainability Quest and Forum to the Networking Dinner and Showcase.

On this stage, the young leaders will also form cross-cultural bonds with their peers in diverse, multi-national teams and draw upon their hard-earned experience – months of research and training – to make an impact on the broader regional stage.

The top three teams will win up to S$18,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts – to further fine-tune, develop, and scale their solutions to meet growing sustainability needs.

They will also be invited to return to subsequent Summits to mentor future contestants, as part of OSG Youth Alliance’s long-term commitment to renewing its youth-driven sustainability efforts every year, both on a grassroots and regional level.

“The ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit stands as a transformative stage for cross-country collaboration and cross-cultural community building, paving the way for youths to drive impactful change across the region.” shared Dr. Tan Eng Han, Founder of OSG Youth Alliance. “In realizing this vision, our valued partners and sponsors play an instrumental role in the success of the summit and shaping our next generation.”

Supporting partners of ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit 2023

Supporting organisations include the ASEAN Foundation, City Developments Limited, National Youth Council and Temasek Foundation.

Official sponsors include ASDAN China; CDG Zig as the Mobility Provider; Skillsoft and SDG Academy as the Masterclass Learning Providers; EHL, PlayPan and Singapore Sustainability Academy as the Venue Partners; Ten Square and uWave as the Media Partners; and Future Data as the Metaverse Platform.

For more information about the Summit, please visit the website at https://www.osgyouthalliance.org/aciyls2023.

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

OSG Youth Alliance:

Established in Singapore in 2017, OSG Youth Alliance is a youth-focused social enterprise that nurtures a network of global- and entrepreneurial-minded youths who believe in leading and creating a positive impact across Singapore, China, and the world. Over the years, OSG has organised or co-organised over 100 events, touching the lives of thousands of youths from various ASEAN nations, and counting.

Resolute Communications:

Established in 2020, Resolute Communications is an experiential marketing agency that builds meaningful brand and consumer experiences by harnessing the power of narrative and artistry, with an extensive background in organising brand activations, corporate summits, webinars and more. As the co-organiser of ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit 2023, Resolute uses its communications and events expertise to help young innovators showcase their ideas and make a real impact in the sustainability field.

