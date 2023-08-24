Sony Pictures’ GRAN TURISMO: BASED ON A TRUE STORY Speeds into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multi-sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies announced that Sony Pictures’ upcoming sports action movie “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” will be showcased in both the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multi-sensory 4DX experiential format. “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” goes for a spin in theaters domestically beginning August 25.

Audiences fueled with passion for thrills will get a chance to rev their engines and witness “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” in CJ 4DPLEX’s 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditoriums. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, CJ 4DPLEX’s ScreenX format elevates the movie theater experience by creating mesmerizing sights across dual-sided screens. For auto racing, performance and powerful enhancements can make or break the experience and that is where CJ 4DPLEX comes in. CJ 4DPLEX teamed up with Sony Pictures to create exclusive story enhancing visuals of key selected sequences to supercharge the ultimate coming-of-age sports action film, exclusively available in the ScreenX format.

The film is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive. Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

CJ 4DPLEX also invites fans of PlayStation Studios’ critically acclaimed video game the film is based on to switch out of the traditional lane and experience “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” in CJ 4DPLEX’s effects-enhancing 4DX auditoriums. The multi-sensory 4DX format utilizes over 21 unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, lightning, and scents, among others. Movie-goers can shift gears and experience “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” in over 791 4DX auditoriums worldwide.

“With every twist and turn, ScreenX and 4DX accelerate ‘Gran Turismo’ that the audiences have to see to believe,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “CJ 4DPLEX is thrilled to further enhance the movie-going experience in our two dynamic premium formats that will ultimately transport audiences into an exciting world of high-speed action.”

“We are so proud to have teamed up with Sony Pictures to bring ‘Gran Turismo’ to our premium ScreenX and 4DX theaters worldwide,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “The highly-anticipated adaptation of ‘Gran Turismo’ will be an epic cinematic presentation that goes beyond the game of racing.”

“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any ScreenX and 4DX theaters near you.

About Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Directed by Neill Blomkamp. Screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Story by Jason Hall and Alex Tse. Based on the PLAYSTATION STUDIOS video game. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Dana Brunetti. Executive Producers are Matthew Hirsch, Jason Hall, Kazunori Yamauchi and Hermen Hulst. The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’, and ‘4DX Screen’ for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite”. CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX