TCL Joins Global Fans for the Greatest Basketball Celebration as Returning Sponsor for FIBA World Cup 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, is once again convening basketball fans and followers around the world for the greatest moments in sports at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, tipping off today in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the coming together of the world’s best players from basketball’s powerhouse countries across the globe for this premier competition,” said Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. “With the spirit of sports embedded in our DNA, TCL looks forward to again connecting players, fans and the global community and igniting greatness through sports and technology.”

Similar to previous years, TCL will enjoy premium brand visibility on the tournament’s courts, as well as its online, offline and mobile promotional channels. In addition, the company will present the “TCL Player of the Game” award at the end of each game. Prior to the tournament, TCL also supported FIBA Marketing in an intensive three-day planning workshop in March for partners and facilitators in the Philippines.

A longstanding cooperation that underpins the spirit of sports

TCL’s journey as a FIBA Global Partner started in 2018 as part of the company’s well-established, global premium sports sponsorship program. Over the following years, TCL has played a key role in the growth of the basketball community, particularly in women and girls, by encouraging them to participate in the sport and define their greatness through “Her World, Her Rules”, one of FIBA’s most recognized initiatives in women’s basketball which aims to increase the number of female players through a range of activities delivered with support from National Federations.

Committed to inspiring young female hoopers around the world to break through limitations and believe in themselves, TCL introduced the “Break & Believe” campaign in 2022 under its global #TCLforHer pillar, dedicated to empowering girls and women across the world. To fuel girls’ interest in the sport, current and former players and coaches shared stories about how they grew in self-confidence by playing basketball, and how they overcame challenges in their careers and broke barriers.

A greater viewing experience for sports fans

Through its longstanding history of sports partnership, TCL advocates the power of sports in uniting global fans and inspiring greatness everywhere – whether in sports ranging from football, basketball to rugby, or in everyday living through its ecosystem of products that continues to improve lives and experiences.

With its lineup of high-quality TV products, TCL brings exceptional and immersive viewing experiences to sports fans worldwide. The latest 55-inch C648 QLED TV is ideal for those planning to enjoy this year’s FIBA World Cup in the comfort of their own homes. Featuring Dolby Vision and High Dynamic Range (HDR), it delivers outstanding image detail and captures every fast motion on the basketball court.

In host country Japan, TCL also recently launched the new 98-inch C955 Mini LED TV. With an expansive 4K Mini LED display and high refresh rate, it allows basketball enthusiasts to enjoy the authentic atmosphere at the FIBA courts right at home, while faithfully capturing the intensity of every game and the expressions of every player to provide a truly lifelike visual experience.

Thanks to innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, TCL has empowered all forms of greatness, big or small, both on and off the basketball court. Aligned with its vision to Inspire Greatness, TCL continues to inject energy and passion into the sport of basketball as a FIBA Global Partner by promoting inclusion of women and girls, presenting a spectacular tournament, and granting fans around the world a first-class viewing experience as they prepare to witness some of the greatest moments in sports history.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to “Inspire Greatness”. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

