AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

PRNewswire August 26, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to produce 6.5GW of wafer annually. With this new capacity, Trina Solar will have greater flexibility in being able to deliver its products worldwide.

The first wafers rolled of the production line in Trina Solar Vietnam factory.

The production green light was given on July 31, and the first 12-inch monocrystalline silicon rod rolled off the assembly line on Aug. 4, foreshadowing production of the first wafers.

In addition to the new factory’s wafer production capacity of 6.5GW, it has cell capacity of 4GW and module capacity of 5GW. The silicon wafer factory includes monocrystalline pulling, silicon rod square processing, slicing and silicon processing. The wafers produced are primarily used in cell and module production at Trina Solar’s sites in Vietnam and Thailand, including Trina Solar’s supply to the U.S. market.

Vertex modules that Trina produces outside China, help meet the growing worldwide demand for PV modules with high power, high efficiency, high reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE. The Vietnam factory’s production of silicon rods and wafers will ensure a steady supply of materials for other module production sites the company has overseas.

Trina Solar, committed to becoming a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, is fulfilling its mission of “solar energy for all” not only by making more competitive products but also by creating work opportunities. The Thai Nguyen wafer factory employs 700 locals.

The company is also committed to the principles and practices of sustainable development, building a cohesive industrial ecosystem both at home and abroad. With the production of 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells in Qinghai province commencing in early August, Trina Solar integrated the entire process of the Qinghai factory and is accelerating the formation of an integrated n-type industrial layout. In the n-type era, Trina Solar leads the industry with exceptional products in a collaborative ecosystem that covers the entire industry chain.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.