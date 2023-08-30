Clarivate Annual G20 Scorecard Analyzes Global Research Performance Trends Across G20 Nations

New dynamic, interactive data visualizations illuminate shifts in global research landscape and enable rapid comparative analyses

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today released its annual G20 scorecard, which for the first time examines the research performance of each G20 member through dynamic, interactive data visualizations. It offers a detailed and insightful overview of research trends, collaboration patterns and scientific impact, showcasing the contributions of the 19 G20 member nations* to the global research landscape.

The annual G20 scorecard – Research performance 2023, compiled by expert analysts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™, publishes ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India on September 9-10 and is freely available to explore on Clarivate.com.

The new dynamic format allows for easy comparisons, empowering professionals across academia, government and industry to utilize its rich array of data to facilitate research, innovation, policymaking, education and international collaboration across various sectors.

The G20 scorecard presents an exceptional vantage point on the strengths and challenges of each G20 nation’s research ecosystem. By assessing key indicators such as research output, citations, collaboration networks and innovation potential, the scorecard offers invaluable insights into the changing patterns of worldwide scientific advancement.

Key findings in the 2023 G20 scorecard include:

Mainland China accrued three times as many patents as any other individual G20 member in 2021. This achievement showcases Mainland China’s rapid progress in innovation and technological advancements, positioning it as a global leader in patent creation.

accrued three times as many patents as any other individual G20 member in 2021. This achievement showcases Mainland China’s rapid progress in innovation and technological advancements, positioning it as a global leader in patent creation. In the United States , both Category Normalized Citation Impact (CNCI) and Collaborative CNCI have fallen through the last decade. This trend is clear in most subject areas, although medicine is an exception. This significant decline in one of the world’s leading research nations raises questions about the factors influencing research impact and collaboration dynamics.

, both Category Normalized Citation Impact (CNCI) and Collaborative CNCI have fallen through the last decade. This trend is clear in most subject areas, although medicine is an exception. This significant decline in one of the world’s leading research nations raises questions about the factors influencing research impact and collaboration dynamics. Argentina ‘s contribution to medical research yields an influence that surpasses the global average by over 1.5 times, driven by heightened levels of international collaboration. This highlights Argentina’s specialization in medical research and underscores the pivotal role of global collaboration in attaining significant and impactful research outcomes.

‘s contribution to medical research yields an influence that surpasses the global average by over 1.5 times, driven by heightened levels of international collaboration. This highlights specialization in medical research and underscores the pivotal role of global collaboration in attaining significant and impactful research outcomes. Brazil ‘s output in humanities is three times more likely than the G20 average to be published in an open access (OA) journal. Brazil’s emphasis on OA publication in the humanities sets it apart and may have implications for access to knowledge and the dissemination of research findings.

‘s output in humanities is three times more likely than the G20 average to be published in an open access (OA) journal. emphasis on OA publication in the humanities sets it apart and may have implications for access to knowledge and the dissemination of research findings. Saudi Arabia has the highest average CNCI of any G20 nation at 1.41. However, Collaborative CNCI is lower at 1.05. Saudi Arabia’s impressive CNCI score coupled with its unique collaborative dynamics showcases its strong individual research contributions.

has the highest average CNCI of any G20 nation at 1.41. However, Collaborative CNCI is lower at 1.05. impressive CNCI score coupled with its unique collaborative dynamics showcases its strong individual research contributions. In India , despite recently overtaking Mainland China as the most populous country, GDP is only a third of Mainland China and, during the last decade, research output is five times smaller. India’s research output and GDP disparity compared to Mainland China raises questions about resource allocation, research investment and potential future trends.

, despite recently overtaking Mainland China as the most populous country, GDP is only a third of Mainland China and, during the last decade, research output is five times smaller. research output and GDP disparity compared to Mainland China raises questions about resource allocation, research investment and potential future trends. Canada boasts an above-average proportion of output in social sciences, medicine, humanities and arts, although OA output is below average in all categories. Canada’s diverse research output and below-average OA rates prompt discussions on access to research findings and collaboration patterns.

boasts an above-average proportion of output in social sciences, medicine, humanities and arts, although OA output is below average in all categories. diverse research output and below-average OA rates prompt discussions on access to research findings and collaboration patterns. In the United Kingdom , in 2022 more than half of output was published in OA journals. Collaborative CNCI remains above the world average but has fallen during the last decade. The U.K.’s increasing OA output and evolving collaboration trends signal shifts in research dissemination and partnership strategies.

, in 2022 more than half of output was published in OA journals. Collaborative CNCI remains above the world average but has fallen during the last decade. The U.K.’s increasing OA output and evolving collaboration trends signal shifts in research dissemination and partnership strategies. In Russia , CNCI is low, at 0.70 over the last decade, with fewer than a fifth of papers receiving more citations than the world average. Collaborative CNCI is even lower, at 0.55. Russia’s comparatively low CNCI and Collaborative CNCI scores suggest challenges in research impact and international collaboration.

, CNCI is low, at 0.70 over the last decade, with fewer than a fifth of papers receiving more citations than the world average. Collaborative CNCI is even lower, at 0.55. comparatively low CNCI and Collaborative CNCI scores suggest challenges in research impact and international collaboration. In Japan , the percentage of female researchers remains below a fifth. Research productivity also remains amongst the lowest in the G20. Japan’s gender imbalance in research and low research productivity point to potential structural issues within its research ecosystem.

Gordon Rogers, Lead Data Scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, said, “The G20 scorecard provides a data-rich platform for gaining insights into the state of global research, fostering collaboration, and guiding strategic decisions in academia, industry and government. In its new, dynamic online format, it will serve as a vital resource for policymakers and government officials, researchers and institutions, international organizations and NGOs, and industry and innovation leaders around the world. The dynamic data and deep analyses from ISI offer a comprehensive view of the global research landscape and allows stakeholders to make informed decisions and collaborate effectively to help transform our world for the betterment of society.”

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate added: “At Clarivate, we are dedicated to advancing knowledge and fostering innovation. The dynamic format of the G20 scorecard provides governments, funders and research institutions with an interactive benchmark of regional research economies to help inform their research planning activities and guide future strategic investment priorities.”

