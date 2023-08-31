AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The L’OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified

PRNewswire August 31, 2023

GENEVA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The L’OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now a certified B Corporation™. This is an exciting milestone that builds on the Group’s ongoing commitment to creating positive change by empowering the communities it invests in, protecting biodiversity, reducing waste and mitigating climate change. With certification, the Group joins a global community of like-minded businesses that share a collective vision of creating an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy to be a force for good in the world.

Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer at the L’OCCITANE Group, said: “We have championed sustainability since 1976. Today we are incredibly excited to join this group of businesses that share our ethos – harnessing the power of business to build stronger communities, reduce economic inequality and create a more sustainable environment for everyone.”

What sets B Corp apart is that it measures and verifies a company’s entire social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. To achieve certification, the Group rigorously evaluated its impact on all its stakeholders – including employees, the wider community, suppliers, customers, shareholders and the environment – in its offices, factories, stores and supply chain. Using the B Corp framework, the company identified best practices to help it have an ever more ambitious impact.

“We warmly welcome the L’OCCITANE Group to our community of over 6,900 innovative companies catalysing a more inclusive and regenerative economy. Their commitment to biodiversity and sustainable value chain is commendable and aligns with B Movement interdependence principles,” said Jonathan Normand, Executive Director of B Lab Switzerland.

The Group’s Mission is to positively impact people and regenerate nature through empowerment. B Corp certification will help it to keep pushing for better as it pursues its long-term ambition to create a nature-positive world.

André Hoffmann, CEO of the L’OCCITANE Group, said: “B Corp certification highlights our evolution as a business and our clear, collective focus on the triple bottom line. By leveraging our unique position as a responsible, successful global business, we can exercise influence and drive long-term positive change throughout the world.”

About the L’OCCITANE Group
The L’OCCITANE Group is a leading international manufacturer and retailer of premium and sustainable beauty and wellness products. The Group operates in 90 countries worldwide and has 3,000 retail outlets, including over 1,300 of its own stores. Within its portfolio of premium beauty brands that champion organic and natural ingredients are: L’OCCITANE en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L’OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone, ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro and Grown Alchemist.

Innovative venture studio OBRATORI and beauty tech start-up DUOLAB are also part of the Group. With its nature-positive vision and entrepreneurial ethos, the L’OCCITANE Group is committed to investing in communities, biodiversity, reducing waste and to finding sustainable solutions to create a better and healthier planet. The mission statement of the Group is: With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature.

The L’OCCITANE Group is a certified B Corporation. For more information about our people and our brands, visit us at https://group.loccitane.com

