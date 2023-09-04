AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ABOITIZ POWER explores collaboration with LONGi to advance green energy market in the Philippines

PRNewswire September 4, 2023

XI’AN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ABOITIZ POWER, a leading independent power producer in the Philippines, has undertaken a visit to LONGi’s Xi’an headquarters to actively pursue collaborative opportunities within the nation’s energy sector. With a substantial presence in both conventional and renewable energy markets, ABOITIZ POWER assumes a pivotal role in shaping the Philippine energy industry. This visit not only underscores ABOITIZ POWER’s recognition of LONGi’s market potential but also lays a robust groundwork for LONGi’s prospective advancements within the Philippine market.

Throughout the visit, the senior management team of ABOITIZ POWER embarked on a tour of LONGi’s crystal pulling, slicing, and cell process center, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the solar energy product manufacturing process. The team was notably impressed by LONGi’s advanced production facilities, and expressed interest in the company’s high-quality and high-efficiency products. This interaction prompted in-depth discussions that not only deepened mutual understanding but also showcased LONGi’s steadfast commitment to collaboration. Furthermore, both parties engaged in detailed conversations about potential projects, further solidifying their collaborative aspirations.

Despite its abundant sunlight, the Philippines grapples with recurring power shortages. Given its archipelagic nature, the Philippines presents an ideal landscape for distributed renewable energy solutions. The National Renewable Energy Program sets a target of attaining a 35% renewable energy share in power generation by 2030, paving the way for substantial growth within the photovoltaic industry.

LONGi strives to promote clean and green energy by delivering reliable and highly efficient solar solutions in the Philippines. LONGi aspires to expand its partnership with local partners, notably ABOITIZ POWER, in order to contribute to the market growth of renewable energy and provide consumers with more innovative products and solutions.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aboitiz-power-explores-collaboration-with-longi-to-advance-green-energy-market-in-the-philippines-301916597.html

SOURCE LONGi

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

